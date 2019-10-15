Home Features Photo Galleries 15 Best Cover Songs of All TimePhoto GalleriesThe List15 Best Cover Songs of All TimeBy Jeff Terich - October 27, 2019Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email ELVIS PRESLEY, “HOUND DOG”: Written by songwriting team and future Brill Building alumni Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, “Hound Dog” first garnered fame through a performance by Big Mama Thornton, whose version was a bawdy and rowdy R&B track rife with sexual innuendo. After hearing it performed by Freddie Bell and the Bellboys, however, Elvis Presley recorded his own version (using Bells’ altered lyrics), released as a B-side to “Don’t Be Cruel.” After it became a hit, however, the single was re-released with the A- and B-sides flipped. RAY CHARLES, “GEORGIA ON MY MIND”: A Ray Charles signature song, “Georgia On My Mind” dates back much earlier to 1930, when it was originally released by Hoagy Carmichael and His Orchestra. Its lyrics ambiguous enough to raise the question of whether Georgia is a woman, or the actual state, when Charles recorded it, the connection to the state grew more concrete. A Georgia native, Charles performed it before the state legislature in 1979, and it was adopted as the state song a month later. Nearly two decades before that, however, it hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, cementing it as a classic. THE BEATLES, “TWIST AND SHOUT”: By the time The Beatles got their hands on The Top Notes’ “Shake It Up, Baby,” it had already been covered and made a hit as “Twist And Shout” by The Isley Brothers. But The Beatles took it the extra mile, getting just a little bit wilder and rocking out a little bit harder. The last recording of the Please Please Me sessions, this is its only take — John Lennon had no voice left to sing it again. But the physical sacrifice paid off; it reached No. 2 on the charts and is the only Beatles cover song to reach a national Top 10 singles chart. THE KINGSMEN, “LOUIE, LOUIE”: An emblem of chaotic, rock and roll mayhem, “Louie, Louie” is more or less a party song, but in 1964, it earned its place in pop music notoriety. Originally written by Richard Berry in the fashion of a Jamaican ballad about a sailor returning to his paramour, The Kingsmen made it louder, messier and completely indecipherable. This led some concerned parents to complain about its supposed “obscene” content, which prompted an FBI investigation into the song. The Feds came up empty of course, but for a brief moment, “Louie, Louie” was the most dangerous song in America. THE BYRDS, “MR. TAMBOURINE MAN”: In the age of YouTube, it’s common for a song to be covered within weeks of its release, but in the 1960s, for The Byrds to release their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” just one month after the original hit shelves seemed like record time. WHen Dylan released the song, he had already been playing it live for about a year. As The Byrds’ debut single, however, “Mr. Tambourine Man” took on new life as a fuller, janglier pop song now widely regarded to have given birth to “folk rock.” Though its arrangements and vocal harmonies are more complex than the original, The Byrd’s version is much shorter, levaing in only one of four verses and fading out after only two minutes and change. It’s technically a cover, but The Byrds’ “Mr. Tambourine Man” is an entirely different song than Dylan’s original. OTIS REDDING, “TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS”: It’s probably a foregone conclusion that more people have heard Otis Redding’s version of “Try A Little Tenderness” than that of The Ray Noble Orchestra, whose other best known track, “Midnight, The Stars And You,” was featured in The Shining. Redding turned this 1932 tune into a jaw-dropping Southern soul performance that sheds the old-timey charm for raw emotion. In fact, this just barely qualifies as a cover — Jon Crier borrowed it in Pretty In Pink, but Otis owns this one. ARETHA FRANKLIN, “RESPECT”: Otis Redding’s “Respect” already had a lot going for it when it was released in 1965, even if “respect” as a euphemism for sex seems quaint by today’s standards. But when Aretha Franklin recorded the song, she completely redefined it, her version — though mostly unchanged — depicts a strong woman who does, indeed, demand respect from her man. Additionally, Franklin added the famous “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” line, which more or less made it the definitive version. It spent eight weeks on the Billboard pop chart, but more importantly, became an anthem for gender equality. THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, “ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER”: Bob Dylan’s “All Along The Watchtower” – a Bible-referencing highlight from 1967’s John Wesley Harding – is a great song. Hendrix’s cover version is better. Taking the basic blueprint and amplifying the song into a more intense, powerful anthem, Hendrix spent months on it, re-recording tracks until the finished product was flawless. And the version released on 1968’s Electric Ladyland is exactly that. From the moment its four acoustic chords ring out, there’s a clear signal the listener is in for something epic. Dylan, himself, was so impressed with it that, in concert, he has since only played it Jimi’s way. SOFT CELL, “TAINTED LOVE”: Gloria Jones’ 1965 recording of Northern soul single “Tainted Love” didn’t make much of a splash at the time, mostly going ignored until it gained some traction in UK clubs in the 1970s. But UK synth-pop duo Soft Cell reworked it into a stark, eerie, synthesizer-heavy version that made it to number one on the UK charts. Stripped of its Motown-influenced soul sound, Soft Cell’s take is considerably darker in tone, if still fun and campy. SINEAD O’CONNOR, “NOTHING COMPARES TO YOU”: Prince’s name was on a lot of great records in the 1980s, including the 1985 self-titled album by The Family, which featured members of fellow Minneapolitans The Time. And in spite of what the album sleeve says, Prince wrote every song, including ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which at the time went mostly unnoticed. That all changed when Sinead O’Connor recorded her own version and made it a hit, thanks in large part to her emotional vocal performance and stark, teary video. It went number 1 on the Billboard charts in the U.S. and those of 12 other countries — not bad for an obscure album track. NIRVANA, “WHERE DID YOU SLEEP LAST NIGHT?”: First published in 1917, though most likely dating back to the 1870s, folk standard “In The Pines” has a history longer than any other on this list. It’s sometimes listed as “Black Girl” or “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?”, which is the name Leadbelly used when he recorded his famous version, as well as the name Nirvana used when performing it as the final song on their Unplugged set on MTV. Kurt Cobain’s performance of the song — an already chilling tune to begin with — is particularly intense, ending with its final verse screamed. MTV reportedly wanted an encore afterward, which Cobain refused. It’s hard to argue with that; I can’t think of a stronger way to close the show. JEFF BUCKLEY, “HALLELUJAH”: When Leonard Cohen wrote “Hallelujah,” he apparently drew up 80 verses, and edited down from there. But for a song so labored over, it wasn’t exactly an instant classic. Buried on 1984’s Various Positions, it was neither much of a critical or commercial success, but over time it grew to be a cult favorite, having been covered by more than 300 artists. The most notable is Jeff Buckley’s, a version that’s both more emotionally gripping and more stripped down. Buckley’s voice is vastly different than Cohen’s, hitting higher registers and showing off a more dynamic range, and his version led to countless other covers, including those of American Idol contestants. Ten years after Buckley’s death, the song was released as a single and ended up a number-one selling song on iTunes after its re-release. CAT POWER, “SEA OF LOVE”: Chan Marshall has reinvented herself a few times, adding a blues backing band on 2006’s The Greatest, and before that collaborating with Eddie Vedder and Dave Grohl on 2003’s You Are Free. Before that, even, she proved herself just as masterful with other people’s material as she is with her own on 2000’s The Covers Record, which closes with her stunning recording of Phil Phillips’ 1959 single “Sea Of Love,” recorded just with her own voice and stark strums of zither. It’s simple, soulful and beautiful, and was part of the first of what would become a series of several great covers sets during Marshall’s career. JOHNNY CASH, “HURT”: When Johnny Cash teamed up with Rick Rubin in the 1990s, he tried his hand at a number of covers of songs by Tom Petty, Beck, Nick Cave and U2, to name a few. But the unlikely recording of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” proved the most surprisingly poignant. Released just a year before Cash’s death, this version of “Hurt” provided new meaning to the original. Cash strips the song of its self-destructive angst and turns it into a song of reflection from an aging and frail artist. The video – juxtaposing images of a young Johnny Cash against images of a run-down Johnny Cash museum – provided an added layer, making it into a powerful statement about aging and death. Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, for one, was moved by the song, stating, “That song isn’t mine anymore.” WALK OFF THE EARTH, “SOMEBODY THAT I USED TO KNOW”: Since the launch of YouTube, viral videos have been an astonishingly fast way for artists to gain attention – “Chocolate Rain,” “Gangnam Style” and “The Fox” are all among the viral canon. The same can be said of Gotye’s hit “Somebody That I Used To Know,” which inspired numerous covers and parodies. Cobain sang backing vocals on Lanegan’s version, which is what led them to do it on “Unplugged”.I just listened to it, and disagree whole-heartedly; not even close to Buckley. Buckley’s version of this song is IT. No one else need cover it ever again.Also missed: Ryan Adams – Wonderwall (Oasis Cover)Even the guys of Oasis said his version is better than the original.http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gVxRvNfFLgBallad of a Runaway Horse, L. Cohen – EmmyLou Harris https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLnncuskFhc&feature=kpWhat I think Buckley takes from and understands about Cale’s version, and what pretty much every cover since fails to understand, is that just because the song is called Hallelujah it is not a hymn. It is in fact an anti hymn, the Hallelujah is ironic it is after all ‘Cold and Broken.’ Cale covered it twice before Buckley, a studio Version on a Cohen cover album, and a live version (my personal favorite) on Fragments of a Rainy Season. Cale version is based more on his own interruption of the lyrics over the original song. As such Buckley was basically covering Cale’s cover. Buckley’s vocal is defined by Cale’s. They are separated only by the fact that Cale plays it on a piano and Buckley plays it on a guitar. Whilst it is Buckley’s version that has made the song famous and led to the numerous covers. Jeff’s untimely death has led to the numerous covers of the song focusing on the word ‘Hallelujah’ over the other lyrics and leading to it being sung, wrongly, as a gospel song. So Cale really deserves the credit for dragging an obscure Leonard Cohen album track into the light and making it a thing of bueaty.I’m surprised Whitney’s hit version of “I Will Always Love You” isn’t on this list. I bet a lot of younger people don’t even know it’s originally by Dolly Parton.Everyone is going to want to get cute and point out obscure covers that prove how hip they are, but there are two giants missing that can’t be overlooked: “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” – Elvis Costello’s cover of his producer Nick Lowe’s song; and “I Love Rock and Roll”, which Joan Jett covered from the Arrows’ original.The only version I would add to the “All Along The Watchtower” cover would be the remarkably awesome Bear McCreary version from BattleStar Galatica. What do all of you think? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BigolJfoANwWay to go WOTE!Way to go, WOTE!! What an amazing list to be part of!Walk off the Earth…most innovative group today!Wooo Hoo WOTE rules!!Walk Off The Earth……I love all of their ‘covers’. ‘Royals’, ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, ‘Wrecking Ball’……And their original stuff is pretty impressive also. Impossible to watch their videos only 2 or 3 times each…….They’re just TOO awesome to look at.can’t read “i miss” or “you forgot”…So thrilled this made the list – but it is 5 peeps on the guitar not 6.So proud to be a Walk off the Earthling:)Come on the best cover ever is Black Magic Woman by Santana. So good most people have no idea.Well there are so many left out of course, and everyone will have their missed cover, so here’s my absolutely fantastic cover…. Talking Heads – Take me to the River. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anjT71N4PGMSome good choices made slightly redundant by the omission of Superstar by Sonic Youth.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related PostsBehind the Song: Townes Van Zandt, “Waitin’ Around To Die” Jason Scott - October 28, 20190 “I have a few others like that that I don’t play all the time. I have to watch that when I do shows. I have to stay away from that side, because nobody wants to hear blues on blues on blues.”What Are The Top 20 Rolling Stones Deep Cuts? October 28, 2019Five Rock Ghosts and Where to Find Them October 28, 2019Daily Discovery: BarlowLN debuts “Fire” October 28, 2019‘Peaky Blinders’ First-Ever Soundtrack To Be Released October 28, 2019
