Ava Max Drops Spooky “Freaking Me Out” Video for Halloween

Global pop sensation Ava Max is celebrating Halloween with the release of her stunning yet spooky new video for “Freaking Me Out.” Directed by Edgar Daniel, the beautifully shot companion visual for the fan-favorite track is now streaming at Ava’s official YouTube channel.

“Freaking Me Out” first arrived this summer alongside “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” Both tracks received instant critical praise from TIME, Billboard, MTV News, and Rolling Stone, which noted, “Both new songs show off (Max’s) penchant for an irresistible pop hook.” Ava also performed a special version of “Freaking Me Out” for Entertainment Weekly’s “In The Basement” series, streaming HERE.

Earlier this week, Galore Magazine featured Ava as their newest “sinsational” cover star unveiling photos from their gorgeous shoot and declaring “Ava Max is Here to Save Pop Music.” Max also just announced “Tabú,” her exciting new collaboration with Spanish superstar set to arrive on Wednesday, November 6th.

Ava is currently enjoying the success of her single “Torn,” which is officially Top 10 on European Airplay. The disco-tinged single is joined by the instantly iconic superhero-themed video, which was created in collaboration with Fiat and shot on location in Milan, IT by acclaimed director Joseph Kahn (Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”), and has now earned nearly 30 million views. This week also saw the launch of the song’s brand new video game.

Nominated for “Best New Artist” at the 2019 MTV “Video Music Awards” alongside Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X and currently nominated for “Best New Artist at the MTV “European Music Awards,” Ava has cemented her pop status with the blockbuster success of her RIAA 2x-platinum certified hit, “Sweet But Psycho.” Now with over 650 million global streams and counting, the track spent three weeks in the top 10 of Billboard’s “Hot 100,” peaking at #3 at USA Pop Radio. The breakthrough single, which earned Max her first-ever Teen Choice Awards nomination for “Choice Pop Song,” is joined by an official videowhich has garnered over 457 million views. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominated super-producer Cirkut (Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd) and co-written with Madison Love (Camila Cabello), the single hit #1 on both Spotify’s “United States Viral 50” and Billboard’s “Dance Club Songs.” The song’s stateside success followed the track’s remarkable popularity abroad, including four consecutive weeks atop the UK Singles Chart and #1 rankings on charts in nearly 20 countries.

Dubbed the “Princess of Pop” by V Magazine and an “Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone, Ava has been feted with a wide range of media attention, including features in Vanity Fair, Billboard, FORBES, PAPER, and more. Earlier this year, the rising pop artist made her national TV debut with performances of “Sweet but Psycho” on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The TODAY Show, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This summer, Ava performed her irresistible empowerment anthem “So Am I” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.