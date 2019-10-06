Sad songs say so much.
Here’s our superior list of classic breakup songs:
1. Delia’s Gone – Johnny Cash
2. Ain’t That A Shame – Fats Domino
3. Cryin’ – Aerosmith
4. Torn – Natalie Imbruglia
5. Lost Cause – Beck
6. Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd
7. You’ll Think Of Me – Keith Urban
8. What it Takes – Aerosmith
9. Gimme Back My Dog – Slobberbone
10. The Winner Takes All – ABBA
11. In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning – Frank Sinatra
12. Troy – Sinead O’Connor
13. Intentional Heartache – Dwight Yoakam
14. It Ain’t Me Babe – Bob Dylan
15. I Must Be High – Wilco
16. Overs – Simon and Garfunkel
17. Since I Been Loving You – Led Zeppelin
18. Give Back the Key To My Heart – Uncle Tupelo
19. The Way You Used to Smile – The Research
20. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
Grand Prize Winner:
Sacrifice – Sinead O’Connor