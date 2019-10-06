Sad songs say so much.

Here’s our superior list of classic breakup songs:

1. Delia’s Gone – Johnny Cash

2. Ain’t That A Shame – Fats Domino

3. Cryin’ – Aerosmith

4. Torn – Natalie Imbruglia

5. Lost Cause – Beck

6. Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

7. You’ll Think Of Me – Keith Urban

8. What it Takes – Aerosmith

9. Gimme Back My Dog – Slobberbone

10. The Winner Takes All – ABBA

11. In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning – Frank Sinatra

12. Troy – Sinead O’Connor

13. Intentional Heartache – Dwight Yoakam

14. It Ain’t Me Babe – Bob Dylan

15. I Must Be High – Wilco

16. Overs – Simon and Garfunkel

17. Since I Been Loving You – Led Zeppelin

18. Give Back the Key To My Heart – Uncle Tupelo

19. The Way You Used to Smile – The Research

20. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

Grand Prize Winner:

Sacrifice – Sinead O’Connor

