Photo courtesy of Shore Fire Media

On Thursday, legendary musician, songwriter and producer Booker T. Jones announced a new album, Note By Note. The record—Jones’ first since 2013’s Sound the Alarm—will be released on November 1 via Edith Street Records. Paired with the announcement, Jones released the first track off the album, “Cause I Love You.”

The record is a companion piece for Jones’ new memoir, Time is Tight, and shows the artist celebratorily revisiting important songs from his colorful and prolific career. In addition to “Cause I Love You”—which was the iconic Stax Records’ first big hit—the tracklist includes tunes like “Born Under A Bad Sign,” Ottis Redding’s “These Arms of Mine” and more.

Jones’ career took off when he became an important figure in the early days of Stax Records. A young musical prodigy, he was still in high school when he co-wrote the classic hit, “Green Onions,” for his group Booker T. & The M.G.’s. These early successes are defined by a certain energy, punch and passion that Jones brings, and those qualities are alive and well in his new record.

In addition to providing vocals, B3 organ and piano, Jones leads an ensemble of talented musicians on Note by Note. Among those featured on the record are Matt Berninger (The National), Ty Taylor (Vintage Trouble), Jones’ son Teddy Jones, and vocalists Joshua Ledet, Ayanna Irish, DeAndre Brackensick, Sharlotte Gibson and Stax Academy graduate Evvie McKinney.

In tandem with the album reveal, Jones’ also announced that he will be appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on October 30, and will be embarking on a national tour of concerts and book reading events.

Listen to “Cause I Love You” and check out Booker T. Jones’ tour dates below.

Booker T. Jones Tour Dates:

10/29 – New York, NY – New York Public Library (book event)

11/01 – Memphis, TN – Stax Museum (book event)

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Live Talks LA (book event)

11/07 – Portland, OR – Alberta Rose Theatre

11/08 – Kirkland, WA – Kirkland Performance Venue

11/14 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

11/15 – Park Forest, IL – Freedom Hall

11/16 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box Cleveland

11/18 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

11/19 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

11/20 – Washington DC – City Winery

11/22 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts

11/23 – Medina, MN – Medina Entertainment Center

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

1/08/2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

1/09/2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

1/09/2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

1/10/2020 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

1/16/2020 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

1/18/2020 – Memphis, TN – The Crosstown Theater

1/19/2020 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery

1/31/2020 – Berkeley, CA – Freight and Salvage

2/1/2020 – Berkeley, CA – Freight and Salvage

2/14/2020 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

2/15/2020 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

2/21/2020 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center (Shaftman Performance Hall)

Related