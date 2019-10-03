Joni Mitchell’s music can be described as a “little bit rock and roll,” but calling it “a little bit country” would be a bit of a stretch. However, in this vintage video from a July 1969 episode of The Johnny Cash Show, Mitchell demonstrates a true affinity for the genre. The two legends harmonize on a stunning version of Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone,” and later take “Long Black Veil” out for a spin.

Mitchell appeared on Cash’s show three times, performing both solo and together with the Man in Black.

Get out your corn cob pipe, heat up some huckleberry pie, and watch the magic go down.

