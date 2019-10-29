Cole Swindell is back at the top of the country singles chart this week with his current single “Love You Too Late.”

“Love You Too Late,” written by Swindell, Michael Carter and Brandon Kinney, is the rising superstar’s 9th No. 1 single as a solo artist and his 11th No. 1 single as a songwriter. “Love You Too Late,” the second single off of his No. 1 selling album All of It, is the follow-up to his No. 1 smash “Break Up In The End” which was named the 2019 NSAI Song of the Year.

“Love You Too Late reaching No. 1 means the world to me because I wrote this one with two of my best friends and favorite songwriters in the world,” said Cole Swindell. “Michael, Brandon and I started out writing songs together several years ago, so it’s very special to have our first No. 1 together. Thank you to country radio, the fans and my WMN family for always believing in me and my songs.”

﻿The video for “Love You Too Late” premiered on both Viacom and YouTube Music’s billboard in the heart of Times Square in New York City.



In celebration of his FIVE years, the rising superstar kicked off the summer with the release of a new song from the upcoming EP Down Home Sessions V. He released FIVE songs, one song each month for FIVE months. In June he released the first song “Drinkin’ Hours” (click HERE); in July came “All Nighter” (click HERE); in August the release of “Down To Earth” (click HERE), in September was the release of “Right Where I Left It” (click HERE) and the fifth and final track “No One Rocks Mine” released October 18 completed Down Home Sessions V EP.



Down Home Sessions V EP is available at all digital retailers or by clicking HERE.



Swindell has released a Down Home Sessions EP (I, II, III, IV) in each of the last years since he became a recording artist and supported with four sold-out Down Home Tours.

Rising superstar Swindell has been on the road with his friend and headliner Luke Bryan for Sunset Repeat Tour which wrapped at Ford Field on Friday night. EMI/32 Bridge Entertainment recording artist Jon Langston and DJ Rock were also on the tour.

Swindell is also part of Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, which will wrap up this week – October 30.



﻿Luke Bryan’s 2019 FARM TOUR:

10/30/19 Louisburg, KS MC Farms (RESCHEDULED date)



Cole Swindell On Tour:

11/1/19 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino

11/2/19 Boston, MA House of Blues

11/8/19 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

11/9/19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

11/19/19 Carolina Country Music Cruise

11/23/19 Saint Simons Island, GA McKinnon St. Simons Island Air

12/31/19 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas



For complete information and upcoming tour dates, sign up for the Down Home Crew at www.ColeSwindell.com.

