There’s a lot of protesting going on these days, but that’s nothing new, in this country or anywhere else. Where there’s been dissent there’s been music, and the Vietnam War era helped give birth to a lot of what is today’s classic American rock and folk, because a good protest song never dies. In the current issue of American Songwriter, Senior Editor Paul Zollo, in his article “Writing Protest Songs,” talks about writers like Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan whose protest music helped define the times they lived in. A man who was a few years younger than Dylan, but who would become an icon of the same era, John Fogerty turned to his guitar when he had an axe to grind as the writer of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 hit “Fortunate Son.” A person hearing “Fortunate Son” for the first time in 2018, especially someone who wasn’t around in the days when young men were being drafted to go to war, might have to ponder the lyric for a minute to get the full meaning. But in 1970, when songs like Country Joe McDonald’s “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die-Rag” and Bob Seger’s “2 + 2 = ?” criticized the government for sending young…

