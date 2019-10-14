Nashville’s Escondido recently stopped by the AS office to perform “Apartment,” a track off their recently released LP Walking with a Stranger. The duo of Tyler James and Jessica Maros were joined by a pal on bass for a stripped down version of the tune, which tells the story of a relationship by revisiting various memories from one room of a very important apartment.

“You build so many memories around the homes that we build,” Maros explains. “We collect so many things around us. We look back at the times we had in this one place, and so much can happen in one room. We kind of wanted to capture that in this one song about a relationship going through different moments in life in one room.”

Catch Escondido out on the road here.

Audio recorded and edited by Steve Martin. Video shot by Carrie Acree and edited by Neal Dahlgren.

