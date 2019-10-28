Elektra Records artist BarlowLN has shared his new single “Fire,” which is available today on all streaming platforms. “Fire” is joined by a Gene Sung directed official music video streaming now on BarlowLN’s YouTube Channel.



BarlowLN – a.k.a. Evan Barlow – melds the influence of childhood heroes 2Pac and Lil Wayne with the poetry of Bob Dylan and the grit of Johnny Cash, resulting in a genre bending sound that is at once visceral, confessional, sincere and raw. “Fire” follows BarlowLN’s recent singles “Let Him Come,” “If You Care,” “Strange,” and “Feels Good.” Earmilk praised BarlowLN’s candid artistry stating, “It takes a special kind of talent and unadulterated vulnerability to be able to fully and completely introduce yourself to the world with just one song… he proves that when it comes to his music, he’s an open book.” FLOOD Magazine applauded BarlowLN’s bent for “blending conventional rap beats with acoustic guitar, resulting in something totally unique without ever really sounding strange. BarlowLN is currently working on an eagerly awaited debut album, produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Martin Terefe.



“My debut album is like the story of my life from 14 to 20 years old,” BarlowLN says. “Starting at the beginning of my teenage party years and ending at rock bottom when I was in jail due to my heroin use. And, my mother passed away. It’s been a wild ride that’s for sure, glad I was able to make it out alive and put it into art.”

Earlier this year BarlowLN traversed North America on tour alongside Fueled By Ramen recording artist grandson and New York City based artist Des Rocs. RIFF Magazine called BarlowLN’s live show “One of the night’s biggest surprises across the three-act bill,” adding “BarlowLN combined a cross-section of hip-hop, electronica, Americana and pop to create something unique.”

Additional live dates will be announced soon.

