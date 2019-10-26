Hailey Whitters released an acoustic, stripped-down version of her song “Heartland” that appeared on her critically acclaimed six-song release The Days. Whitters, who is currently in the midst of fall tours with both Maren Morris and Brent Cobb, has also announced that she will perform at the iconic Stagecoach Festival in 2020.



“The lyrics and sentiment in ‘Heartland’ came from a vulnerable place of self-reflection,” explains Whitters about the song. “I wanted to strip down the production so as to invite listeners a step closer.”



Last week, Whitters announced that she will perform at the Stagecoach Festival on Sunday, April 26. Her tour with Brent Cobb kicks off tomorrow, October 26, at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA and will make stops in Seattle, Portland, Denver and more. She will also return to Maren Morris’ Girl: The World Tour on November 15 in Milwaukee, WI.



“I’ve anxiously waited years to be a part of the Stagecoach festival,” said Whitters. “To share the bill with some of the most innovative names in country music is a great honor.”



The Days has been embraced by Billboard, The FADER, Sounds Like Nashville, and Rolling Stone, who named her “Nashville’s newest unsigned star.”



Whitters will follow the release of The Days with a new full length album The Dream in 2020. As a writer for Carnival Music, she has written songs with Little Big Town (“Happy People”), Alan Jackson (“The Older I Get”), and Martina McBride (“Low All Afternoon” & “The Real Thing”).



The Days Tracklist:

1) Ten Year Town

2) The Days

3) Red Wine & Blue

4) Dream, Girl

5) Loose Strings

6) Heartland



Tour Dates:



10/25: Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room #

10/26: San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall #

10/27: Crystal Bay, NV – Crown Room, Crystal Bay Casino #

10/29: Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s #

10/31: Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern #

11/1: Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios #

11/2: Spokane, WA – The Bartlett #

11/4: Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge #

11/5: Bozeman, MT – The Filling Station #

11/7: Boise, ID – Neurolux #

11/8: Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room #

11/9: Denver, CO – Blueburd Theater #

11/10: Fort Collins, CO – Hodi’s Half Note #

11/14: Chicago, IL – Carol’s Pub !

11/15: Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom *

11/16: Minneapolis, MN – Armory *

11/23: Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater ^

4/26: Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

