Eclectic Los Angeles-based ensemble Dustbowl Revival are set to release their new album Is It You, Is It Me, on January 31st via their own Medium Expectations label through Thirty Tigers.

Their latest offering finds the celebrated band expanding beyond the boundaries of their already genre-defying style that incorporates everything from folk to funk to New Orleans swing and so much in between. Is It You, Is It Me is infused with subtle pop sensibilities that enhance Dustbowl Revival’s already infectious sound, which is a slight departure for the group but also marks a milestone in the continuous progression of their style. The band just shared the ominously upbeat first single “Enemy”, listen HERE.



Produced by Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive, Josh Ritter) and engineered by Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens), Is It You, Is It Me represents the first time Dustbowl Revival did not come in with road tested material. Instead, they spent an intense two-week flash creating and developing the songs in the studio. Each member played multiple instruments and allowed ample space for spontaneity, even making a spur-of-the-moment choir and forming a nimble rock orchestra with friends. The result is an album that melds a plethora of styles, showcases superb musicianship and most of all, offers excellent songs. The album’s 13 songs slowly build and culminate into some of Dustbowl Revival’s most powerful musical moments to date.

SPONSOR



On Is It You, Is It Me, the band explores personal and political themes, tackling often uneasy, but important, subject matter. A yearning for common ground underpins the record, as seen through the emotional track, “Get Rid of You,” which was inspired by the student activists who emerged from the tragic Parkland High School shooting in Florida, while the infectious new single “Enemy” spotlights a generational split in political ideals and the contention it can often cause families. Moments of humor and heart also shine through as seen on the cheeky “Nobody Knows (Is It You)” or via the nostalgia of “Penelope,” which beckons to early Paul Simon and Van Morrison, two major influences on the band. Songs like “Runaway” and live showstopper “Sonic Boom” are full of the lushly cinematic orchestral spells which illustrate their expansive new sound.



Dustbowl Revival is comprised of core members Z. Lupetin (lead vocals/guitar), Liz Beebe (lead vocals) Connor Vance (violin/guitar), Matt Rubin (trumpet/fluegelhorn/keys) Ulf Bjorlin (trombones) and Josh Heffernan (drums/percussion).



After ten years of touring together and amassing a passionate and loyal following worldwide, Dustbowl Revival embarks on a new journey with Is It You, Is It Me thus proving that great bands never stop evolving as they simply refuse to stand still.

Related