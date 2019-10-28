As Halloween approaches so does the opportunity to tell terrifying tales from beyond the grave.

It’s the best time of the year to do it.

Many of us know some of the more classic ghost story archetypes – early mental asylums, plantation houses, battlefields, etc. Not as many know that there are quite a few stories floating around about some of our favourite rockers who are no longer with us – or are they?

SPONSOR

Check out our list of five classic rock ghosts who seem to still be with us after all these years.

Jimi Hendrix – Woolsey Hall

Jimi Hendrix passed away during September of 1970 in London, England. It was a huge loss – Jimi’s guitar playing inspired a generation of musicians. It’s a huge shame that he’s not still around to hear him play – or is he?

Those who visit Yale’s Woolsey Hall in New Haven, Connecticut claim to still be able to hear Jimi performing. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jimi Hendrix set up shop there beyond the grave – New Haven has a reputation for ghosts, and there are plenty of tours you can take if you’re interested. If he is there, I bet he’s having a rockin’ time hanging out with all the other ghosts that haunt the area.



Elvis Presley – Graceland

Elvis Aaron Presley, the King of rock and roll, passed during August of 1977 in his Graceland mansion. Today, Graceland is designated as a National Historic Landmark and is the second most popular house to visit in the USA, bested only by the White House. Those who have visited occasionally claim that they saw The King himself wandering around the hallways. Spooky.



Kurt Cobain – Viretta Park

Kurt Cobain died during the April of 1994 in Seattle, Washington. Nirvana may not be traditionally defined as ‘classic rock’, but they were without a doubt one of the biggest influences of the 90s.

Over twenty years later, kids are still wearing Nirvana shirts and rocking out to Nevermind.

There is a bench in Viretta Park, Seattle, where fans pay tribute to the late grunge artist. Many say they can see a ghostly figure near the bench and around the park – the ghost of Kurt Cobain. You can read more about Kurt here.



Buddy Holly – Mason City

Buddy Holly passed away in a plane crash during the February of 1959 at the age of 22.

It was a tragedy, and we can only wonder what he would have accomplished if he was still with us today. The plane had crashed in a cornfield about five miles northwest of Mason City, Iowa. Rumour is, if you’re walking or driving by the crash site, sometimes you’ll see a phantom plane and ghostly lights, soaring across the sky.

Click on this link to read more about what other artists thought of Buddy Holly.



John Lennon – In Studio

John Lennon was killed during the December of 1980. The world lost a quarter of one of the most iconic bands of all time. Fast forward 15 years and The rest of The Beatles were in a studio session, using some of John’s old material. It was there that they saw the incredibly rare white peacock. The whole band felt that it was John, watching over the band. Paul McCartney stated “I said to the other guys, ‘That’s John!’ Spooky, eh?”.

Spooky indeed.



Related