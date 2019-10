When the world is ready to fall

On your little shoulders

And when you’re feelin’ lonely and small

You need somebody there to hold you

You can call out my name when you’re only lonely

Now don’t you ever be ashamed

When you’re only lonely

When you need somebody around

On the nights that try you

Remember I was there when you were a queen

And I’ll be the last one there beside you

So you can call out my name

When you’re only lonely

