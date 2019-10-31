Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) – have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish.
The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM. All times are local. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.
The PRETENDERS cross the bridge between punk, new wave and pop music like no other band, with genre-defining songs like “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.” The band has sold over 25 million albums and founder & leader Chrissie Hynde is one of contemporary music’s greatest songwriters. Chrissie’s 2015 memoir Reckless: My Life As a Pretender, was hailed by the New York Times upon its release as “honest and distinctive… a love letter to rock and roll.” After delivering 2016’s unflinchingly head-strong Alone album (produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach), the Pretenders continue to tour worldwide.
While JOURNEY is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard “Legends of Live” touring award. 2018’s massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold.
In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In March 2019, Journey released a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, featuring the first-ever performances of the band’s “Escape” and “Frontiers” albums in their entireties. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey.”
JOURNEY with PRETENDERS 2020 Tour Dates:
|FRI
|15-May
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|SAT
|16-May
|George, WA
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|MON
|18-May
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|WED
|20-May
|Boise, ID
|ExtraMile Arena
|THU
|21-May
|West Valley City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|SAT
|23-May
|Inglewood, CA
|Forum
|SUN
|24-May
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|TUE
|26-May
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|WED
|27-May
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|FRI
|29-May
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|SAT
|30-May
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|MON
|1-Jun
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|TUE
|2-Jun
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|THU
|4-Jun
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|SAT
|6-Jun
|East Troy, MI
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|SUN
|7-Jun
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|TUE
|9-Jun
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|WED
|10-Jun
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|FRI
|19-Jun
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|SAT
|20-Jun
|Durant, OK
|Choctaw Grand Theater*
|MON
|22-Jun
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|WED
|24-Jun
|Memphis, TN
|FedExForum
|FRI
|26-Jun
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
|SAT
|27-Jun
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|MON
|29-Jun
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|TUE
|30-Jun
|Cuyahoga Falls OH
|Blossom Music Center
|THU
|2-Jul
|Moline, IL
|TaxSlayer Center
|FRI
|3-Jul
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
|SUN
|5-Jul
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|WED
|8-Jul
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|FRI
|10-Jul
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|SAT
|11-Jul
|Burgettstown, PA
|KeyBank Pavilion
|MON
|13-Jul
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|TUE
|14-Jul
|Quebec City, PQ
|Videotron Center
|FRI
|17-Jul
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|SAT
|18-Jul
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
|WED
|29-Jul
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|THU
|30-Jul
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|SAT
|1-Aug
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|SUN
|2-Aug
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|TUE
|4-Aug
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|WED
|5-Aug
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|FRI
|7-Aug
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|SAT
|8-Aug
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|MON
|10-Aug
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|WED
|12-Aug
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|THU
|13-Aug
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|FRI
|21-Aug
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|SAT
|22-Aug
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
|MON
|24-Aug
|Jacksonville, FL
|VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
|WED
|26-Aug
|Orange Beach, AL
|The Wharf
|THU
|27-Aug
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center*
|SAT
|29-Aug
|Bossier City, LA
|CenturyLink Center
|SUN
|30-Aug
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|WED
|2-Sep
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|THU
|3-Sep
|Corpus Christi, TX
|American Bank Center Arena
|SAT
|5-Sep
|The Woodlands, TX
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|WED
|9-Sep
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|FRI
|11-Sep
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|SAT
|12-Sep
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
*Not promoted by Live Nation.