On Friday, after many delays, Kanye West finally released his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King via Def Jam Recordings. Along with the record, West also released a film—also entitled Jesus Is King—which is currently showing at IMAX theaters.

West announced the album back in September 2018 under the title Yandhi, but the record missed two scheduled release dates before being delayed indefinitely. In August 2019, Kim Kardashian West announced the new title of the record and a new release date for September… which was also missed. Then, another September release date was missed, resulting in October 25 at 12 a.m. being the newest expected-time-of-arrival. At 12 p.m. on Friday, twelve hours late, the world finally got Jesus Is King.

All of the logistical hoopla aside, Jesus Is King marks a new step in West’s career. Advertising itself as a gospel album, West stated at a listening party last month that “this album has been made to be an expression of the gospel and to share the gospel and the truth of what Jesus has done to me. When I think of the goodness of Jesus and all that he does for me, my soul cries out.”

The record also features a diverse array of artists including Ty Dolla Sign, Clipse, Labrinth, Timbaland, Fred Hammond, Ant Clemons and—oddly enough—Kenny G. Also on the record are musicians from West’s Sunday Service, a musical collective he leads that performs gospel songs and covers of West’s songs. Since the beginning of 2019, there have been Sunday Service performances every Sunday.

Listen to Kanye West’s Jesus Is King below:

