Kim Gordon has never stopped moving in nearly 40 years. Since co-founding Sonic Youth in the early 1980s, she’s appeared on dozens upon dozens of records, whether with that iconic noise rock band, her side project Free Kitten with members of Pavement and The Boredoms, her more recent drone project Body/Head with Bill Nace, or as a collaborator with other artists. Just last year she lent her vocals to the country-tinged “Refute” on Stephen Malkmus’ Sparkle Hard, which was a brief respite from her return to the visual arts career she launched well before becoming a full-time musician. Gordon has also made a different, more literal move in recent years. After living in western Massachusetts, following decades of being part of New York City’s music community, she returned to the city where she grew up, Los Angeles, went to college, and cultivated her interest in art.It’s not a homecoming, exactly. In fact, the somewhat bewildering experience of returning to California resulted in the creation of a new musical project that largely examines deceptive concepts of home and observations about her once and future city. It’s titled, appropriately, No Home Record. Images of Los Angeles abound on No Home Record, from…

To view this content, Join Today or Sign In The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Click to Join We've started an American Songwriter membership! Click here to learn more.

Related