|CMA nominated group Lady Antebellum immerses fans deeper in OCEAN, out Nov. 15 on BMLG Records, with the release of “What I’m Leaving For.” Alongside the track’s universal message of making sacrifices for the people you love, Lady A brings the lyrics of “What I’m Leaving For” to life with a collection of personal family memories. The GRAMMY-winning trio’s upcoming album, OCEAN is now available for pre-order at all digital retailers here, with all pre-orders including downloads of five songs instantly.
“I wore out the demo for this song,” recalls Dave Haywood. “I immediately related to it. It’s so hard stepping away from your family the way we do, and that song is such a great, beautiful way of articulating what we’re out here doing this for – our families, and those that we love and the fans that love us, too. This song is a beautiful picture of that push and pull of our journey.”
“What I’m Leaving For” follows the release of OCEAN’s four previously pre-released tracks including the breathtaking title-track and Top 15-and-climbing single “What If I Never Get Over You,” which has been named by Billboard and The Tennessean as one of the “Best Songs of 2019 So Far.” Continuing to ride the momentum behind their new music, the multi-Platinum group was inducted into the Music City “Walk of Fame” in Nashville, TN on Tuesday (10/22) by Tim McGraw, as the community recognized the band for their unwavering dedication to the format throughout Lady A’s decade-long career.
|After a wave of change, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott have watched the tides rise and fall, and are embracing the power of vulnerability with their upcoming release. It marks a new beginning that brings the multi-Platinum trio back to their roots, showcasing their familiar vocal interplay and individual instruments on the emotionally resonant 13-track project. Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady Antebellum has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success with nine No. One hits while ushering in more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold, with over 4 billion digital streams. Known for their 9X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod. For more information on new music, visit ladyantebellum.com.
