CMA nominated group Lady Antebellum immerses fans deeper in OCEAN, out Nov. 15 on BMLG Records, with the release of “What I’m Leaving For.” Alongside the track’s universal message of making sacrifices for the people you love, Lady A brings the lyrics of “What I’m Leaving For” to life with a collection of personal family memories. The GRAMMY-winning trio’s upcoming album, OCEAN is now available for pre-order at all digital retailers here, with all pre-orders including downloads of five songs instantly.



“I wore out the demo for this song,” recalls Dave Haywood. “I immediately related to it. It’s so hard stepping away from your family the way we do, and that song is such a great, beautiful way of articulating what we’re out here doing this for – our families, and those that we love and the fans that love us, too. This song is a beautiful picture of that push and pull of our journey.”



“What I’m Leaving For” follows the release of OCEAN’s four previously pre-released tracks including the breathtaking title-track and Top 15-and-climbing single “What If I Never Get Over You,” which has been named by Billboard and The Tennessean as one of the “Best Songs of 2019 So Far.” Continuing to ride the momentum behind their new music, the multi-Platinum group was inducted into the Music City “Walk of Fame” in Nashville, TN on Tuesday (10/22) by Tim McGraw, as the community recognized the band for their unwavering dedication to the format throughout Lady A’s decade-long career.