Fans of alternative rock at its toughest and most uncompromising have to be pleased about the news that Kim Gordon is making new music. In fact, Gordon just released the latest single from her new album No Home Record, which comes out this Friday, October 11. Called “Hungry Baby,” it’s the latest track from an album that is shaping up to be one of the most heralded of the fall.

“Hungry Baby” sounds just like you would want it to if you’re a Gordon fan, with feedback-filled, serrated guitars, a propulsive beat, and Gordon intoning over the top about the title character with a mixture of both admiration and disgust. It follows “Sketch Artist” and “Murdered Out” as singles to be released from No Home Record.

No Home Record was largely produced by Justin Raisen, who has worked with artists like Angel Olsen and Sky Ferreira, with help coming from Shawn Everett and Jake Meginsky. Gordon has also collaborated with filmmaker Loretta Fahrenholz for a series of videos of the album’s songs. The album comes out on Matador Records, featuring nine new tracks.

Although she has worked on many side projects both during and after her time with the seminal indie rock band Sonic Youth, No Home Record essentially marks the solo debut for Gordon. Sonic Youth disbanded in 2011 after 15 studio albums released over a quarter century together.

Check out “Hungry Baby” here.

