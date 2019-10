2015 marks the anniversary of a pretty important Bruce Springsteen album. Twenty years ago, Bruce released The Ghost Of Tom Joad. What, you thought we were referring to the 40th anniversary of Born To Run or the 35th anniversary of The River? Well, that’s understandable, in part because those albums are iconic, and in part because The Ghost Of Tom Joad is a bit of an odd duck in the Springsteen catalog. Released as a solo effort during the time when the E Street Band were inactive, the album is largely acoustic and populated with characters whose lives of tragedy and heartbreak play out thousands of miles from the Jersey shore. Yet the album is a rewarding, often harrowing journey for those who wish to take it, and it includes “The Line,” one of his most compelling story songs. The subtext of the song is the issue of immigration at California’s border with Mexico, but Springsteen wisely focuses on the humanity at the heart of the issue, creating memorable characters and palpable conflict. Springsteen explained his strategy for writing topical material to Mother Jones magazine shortly after the release of The Ghost Of Tom Joad. “I don’t like the soapbox…

