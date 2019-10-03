Photo courtesy of C2 Media Relations

For the past several years, MamaDear—sometimes stylized MAMADEAR—has been one of the best kept secrets in country music, but soon the cat will be out of the bag. On October 4, they will be releasing a new single entitled “A Better Cigarette,” which has all the elements to become a country hit.

“A Better Cigarette” is a lyrical and story-driven song, decorated with crisp harmonies, honey-smooth pedal steel guitar and classic, finger-pickin’ acoustic guitars. All these elements combine to make a sound that is traditional yet modern, ethereal yet homegrown. The relateableness and tonality of the song grabs the listener by the ears, but eventually lands in the listener’s heart.

“The stories in the song are a picture of all the brokenness and pain that we all experience but also the joy of redemption,” said Dan Wilson, who wrote the song along with Joseph Patton and Jessica Roadcap.

The members of MamaDear (Wilson, Kelly Bradway and Parker Bradway) pride themselves on an ability to connect with an audience and make any stage feel like a front porch. Forming five years ago, the band has gotten the attention of many country insiders, opening for acts like Martina McBride, Brett Eldredge, CAM, Chase Bryant, Kristian Bush, Charlie Daniels, Michael Ray and more.

Named “Best Up-and-Comer” at 2014’s CMA Fest by Rolling Stone, the band is now on the cusp of reaching a wider audience. With their commitment to the feeling of home, and a devotion to the good, little things in life, MamaDear is a slice of the American spirit that shouldn’t be passed on, and “A Better Cigarette” is an embodiment of that.

Listen to “A Better Cigarette” below.

