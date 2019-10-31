American Songwriter is happy to premiere “Wildflowers & Wine,” a new song from blues prodigy Marcus King. Produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, King’s new tune is exemplary of the bluesy, Southern sound he’s known for. The single comes ahead of King’s debut solo album, El Dorado, which will drop on January 17.

“Marcus is known by so many as a phenom guitar player, and rightfully so,” Auerbach said. “He’s regularly the best player in the room, hands down. I was equally blown away by the way he can sing—so effortless, so soulful, straight from the heart.”

Beginning his musical career at age 11, the now 23-year-old King is a guitar virtuoso whose playing evokes images of crossroads. Despite his young age, King is quickly making a name for himself as a torchbearer of a steadfastly traditional blend of American blues, country and soul. Between honky-tonkin’ piano, blistering organ and a blazing guitar solo, “Wildflowers & Wine” is sure to grab the hearts, minds and ears of everyone from the rock clubs to the Grand Ole Opry.

Speaking of the song, King said “driving from South Carolina to see a girl in Virginia. Stopping only to grab a bottle of red wine, and to pick some wildflowers by the interstate. With some help from Dan Auerbach and Ronnie Bowman, the song really came to life lyrically. This is one of my favorite memories and I’m so happy to share it with you.”

“Wildflowers & Wine” is also a promising omen for King’s upcoming record, which was recorded in Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville. Featuring a slurry of tunes that King and Auerbach wrote together over the course of three days, it is poised to be a Southern R&B wonderland.

Listen to Marcus King’s “Wildflower & Wine” below: