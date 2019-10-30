Penny and Sparrow Release Live Cover of Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari”

Penny and Sparrow released their live video performance of the Frank Ocean track “White Ferrari” from his 2016 album Blonde. The video, directed by Sam Street, is the second in a series of live videos the band recorded with Southbound Creative.

Mxdwn praised how Penny and Sparrow “strip the track down to its barest elements” with “hushed harmonized vocals and a simply strummed acoustic guitar [that] guide the song through its various melodic twists and turns.” Penny and Sparrow can be seen playing this cover and more from their new album Finch at shows in LA, SF, Seattle, Denver & more throughout November.

“For the past 2 years, the album we have listened to more than any other is Blonde,” notes Penny and Sparrow. “It’s an unfair record, to be honest. It showcases an artist that somehow manages to do everything right. From vocal quality, to his bars, to who he features and how, all the way down to lyrical depth and nuanced production. Frank Ocean could quit music now and still be a master in our book. It’s because of this, and the countless hours we’ve spent listening to him, that we chose to cover ‘White Ferrari.’”



Frank Ocean’s music was a major influence on the recording of Penny and Sparrow’s new album Finch. In their review of Finch No Depression described “the patient approach” the band took in recording, going on to say “the resulting beauty of Finch is found in that freedom, each song an obvious reward from such consideration given to their craft.” Associated Press described the album as “Americana with a designer shirt. The traditional elements are there, but they’re layered with a modern sheen that sets the songs apart from a tired approach.”



Finch debuted at #2 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and #4 on the Billboard Vinyl Album Sales Chart. NPR Music included the album on their All Songs Considered New Music Friday podcast, naming it one of their Top 6 Albums of the week. Press has raved about the music as well, with accolades from No Depression, Associated Press, NPR’s World Cafe, Paste and more. Penny and Sparrow are back on tour starting November 5th and will be playing shows across the west throughout the month. Find a full list of tour dates below and on their website.



Tour Dates:

11/5: Phoenix, AZ – Modern Instrument Museum

11/6: San Diego, CA – Belly Up

11/8: Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

11/10: San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

11/12: Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

11/13: Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater

11/15: Salt Lake City, UT – State Room

11/16: Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/17: Fort Collins, CO – Armory

11/20: Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

11/21: Lubbock, TX – Cactus Theater