Nashville’s Brett Rosenberg, who performs as Quichenight, will release a new tape, Dork In The Dark, on November 22 via Burger Records. Ahead of the tape’s release, Rosenberg has shared a new music video for Dork In The Dark track “Magical Thing.”

“Magical Thing” is a truly infectious slice of funky pop-rock, with bombastic vocal harmonies, a dance floor-worthy rhythm section and percussive, groovy guitar from Rosenberg. The accompanying video, directed by Seth Graves, captures the track’s trippy vibe, mixing psychedelic imagery with cleverly edited footage of Rosenberg floating on a melting sofa, hanging out on a vintage computer and blasting off into space.

“I wanted to make a tune that could get some asses shaking,” Rosenberg says of the tune. “Contemporary dance music is a bit slow and repetitive these days and it’s basically the same beats across different genres, so it’s impossible to escape if that’s not your jam. Dance music should be suitable for skateboarding. ‘Magical Thing’ is about accepting your fate and moving on.”

Watch the video for “Magical Thing” below.

