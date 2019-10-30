Ronnie Wood proudly presents his live rendition of the Chuck Berry track “Mad Lad,” in honor of one of his greatest icons.

This comes ahead of the release of the album Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five – Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry which will be released November 15 2019 by BMG.

Wood’s extended live rendition of the 1960’s instrumental classic features backing from His Wild Five band. With the adaptation providing a new take on the song, this title track is the perfect showcase of what the album has to offer.

Ronnie’s Shepherds Bush Empire gig on November 21 sold out on the day the tickets were available. Another date was added at Birmingham Symphony Hall on November 25 and now a third date has been announced at Manchester Opera House on November 27. Tickets on sale this Friday, October 25 at 10am. Fans were also given the chance to see him up close and personal at a very exclusive gig at All Saints Church in Kingston Upon Thames. These tickets sold out in an astonishing 7 seconds!

Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five – Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry is available to pre-order here