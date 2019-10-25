School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, announces the next phase to its groundbreaking approach to teaching musical proficiency with the launch of the School of Rock Method App. The combination of one-on-one instruction, group rehearsals, live performances supported by the School of Rock Method Book and now the App, provide students an engaging and exciting start to their musical journey.

“School of Rock’s integrated approach to music education is unlike any other. It engages and challenges students, and results in amazing musical proficiency,” said Sam Dresser, School of Rock Vice President, Education. “With the Method App, students now have an invaluable and creative tool to assist with and encourage at-home practice between lessons.”

Students start their musical journey at School of Rock by learning to play songs that inspire them. Through this SongFirst® approach, classic songs like AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” are used to teach technique and theory. Students are also given a proprietary Method Book–the roadmap for School of Rock’s educational approach that outlines musical concepts and techniques, teaches sight reading and more.

The addition of the School of Rock Method App allows students to practice the concepts learned in the Method book. School of Rock teachers use the app to assign songs and exercises between in-school lessons and group rehearsals. Students then learn the songs and complete exercises. They can even practice playing with a band because the app provides backing tracks along with song transcriptions. Students can also manipulate playback, tempo, and backing track audio to help make learning easier. The Method App is only available to students and parents of students enrolled at a School of Rock.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our teaching methods and provide the best experience for our students as we continue to grow School of Rock across the globe,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “The School of Rock Method brings music education to the next level, and we are excited for students to take hold of these tools to amplify their musical abilities.”

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school’s performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For more information about School of Rock, please visit www.SchoolofRock.com.



