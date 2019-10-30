Slothrust share their new EP, Peach, out now via Dangerbird Records. Currently on tour with Highly Suspect, the band is continuing to play shows throughout November and just wrapped up a special hometown show at The Novo DTLA in Los Angeles, CA, where they took over Fender‘s social media for the night.



The EP’s single, “Splish Splash,” is a fresh take on Bobby Darin‘s 1958 hit, co-written by DJ Murray the K, is infused with the bold sense of adventure and rollicking energy that has become a hallmark of Slothrust’s albums and live shows. For a song with quirky roots and undeniable greatness, it was no wonder Slothrust needed to give it new life.



Earmilk says: “This distinctly danceable tune radiates with Slothrust’s brand of spirited spunk… Tremendously versatile, the band’s dynamic live shows are a driving force in their widening success.”

The Peach EP is produced by the Grammy-nominated Billy Bush (Garbage, Muse, Neon Trees, Natasha Bedingfield), and highlights Slothrust’s versatile and ever-evolving body of work. Billboard says, “You’re never going to fully figure out Slothrust, but rest assured, it’s well worth the effort.” That sentiment rings true on Peach.



Over the course of three tracks, Slothrust ranges from garage-folk on “Peach (Acoustic)” and moves into the unexpected, slow and jazzy ballad “On My Mind,” only to dive into the just-released, spunky cover of Bobby Darin’s classic “Splish Splash.” On Peach, Slothrust continues to explore and experiment with effortless poise, and Ones to Watch agrees saying, “Their versatility gives them an edge – they could be punk, they could be indie, they’ve even gotten away with covering Britney Spears.”

On “Splish Splash,” Slothrust turns the ’50s pop novelty hit into a punk rock anthem. Fans should prepare for twists and turns with every smash of the cymbal.



“Peach (Acoustic)” and “On My Mind (Live Version)” are new renditions of the originals that were featured on Slothrust’s recent full-length album, The Pact, and the new versions bring a fresh attitude to the tracks. “Peach (Acoustic)” takes the “crunchy, polished, [and] ridiculously hooky (Stereogum)” studio sound and seamlessly blends it with grungy acoustic guitar riffs and an old-fashioned twang.



Recently, the band performed “On My Mind” live on LA’s B-Side TV that foreshadows the EP version’s surprising, jazzy dynamic. The stripped-down acoustic recording of “On My Mind (Live Version)” highlights Wellbaum’s vocal and lyrical dexterity, pushing listeners to lean in and listen closely to uncover the subtle complexities.

LA-by-way-of-NYC band, Slothrust, recently released their fourth LP, The Pact. This new album showcases their dynamic evolution through experimentation and exploration. With millions of streams on Spotify, it’s clear that new fans are joining the Slothrust movement, and the band’s influence has expanded drastically since their first album in 2014.



Recently, the band also shared their Noisetrade EP, If You Took Me To The Zoo, out now. The EP features a 2019 Mix of “Double Down” by 5 time Grammy-award winning American mix engineer Chris Lord Alge, along with two previously unreleased demos: “Some Kind of Cowgirl” and “On My Mind.”

On February 6, the band appeared on FX‘s “You’re The Worst,” and not only performed as a punk band on the episode, but also had their single “Double Down” featured in another scene. Slothrust’s 2012 single “7:30” is the show’s theme song, as well.



The band just completed their Spring 2019 tour, including three festivals: Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Epicenter in Charlotte and Bottlerock in Napa.



A thunderously versatile and agile band, Slothrust’s live show is driving much of the band’s widening success. Fans blissfully revel in guitar epics from the band’s own growing catalog, and a selection of inventive covers (“Baby, One More Time by Britney Spears and “Sex and Candy” by Marcy Playground, for example). Get a taste of their live show by checking out their Audiotree session, and stay tuned for more announcements.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES WITH HIGHLY SUSPECT:

11.06 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

11.08 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

11.09 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11.12 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

11.13 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

11.14 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

11.16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11.19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

11.20 – Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine

11.21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11.23 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle Atlanta