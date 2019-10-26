Welsh rock band Stereophonics have released their new album Kind via Parlophone/Elektra. The album is available now HERE.



Alongside the new album comes an eagerly anticipated 2020 Arena tour of the UK. Following January warm up dates in Liverpool and Leeds, the tour will kick off on February 28, 2020 and culminate with two massive shows at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on March 14 and 15, 2020. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.



Recorded in just eleven days at The Distillery, Wiltshire, ​Kind was co-produced by Kelly Jones and George Drakoulias (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Screaming Trees, Primal Scream). The recording sessions used minimal studio techniques, overdubs or technology. This stripped back, raw approach to committing Kelly Jones’ songwriting to tape provides listeners with captivating and candid snapshots of one of the UK’s most enduring bands. The performances are led by Jones’ distinct and emotive vocals that reveal a raw vulnerability not yet heard. The results are an honest and hopeful album for our times, and an album that stands shoulder to shoulder with the band’s best work.



Kelly Jones says: ‘Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn – I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting for a while. Then by November I had a load of songs that just came through me, lyrics just filling up pages, no crossings out, complete songs formed. They became a very open and to be honest, bunch of really vulnerable songs about things I hadn’t quite worked out for myself, the songs began to inform me how I was feeling. I didn’t know, or really mind if others wanted to hear them or like them, I just needed to get them out of me. So when it came to an album, I wanted to just capture honest performances of them and we recorded the album in just 11 days. ‘Fly like an Eagle’ was one of the first I wrote and I feel it covers a lot of ground on the record and the line came, ‘wanna fly like an eagle, and dare to reborn’ – not in a religious sense but it’s about changing and growth, and learning not relying on the comfort zones of your life. And as people we all morph into new and different versions of ourselves. We don’t have to stay the same.’



With an unparalleled longevity and continued success, Stereophonics are a band woven into the fabric of popular music. With Kind Kelly Jones continues to cement his place amongst the great British songwriters with an ability to sketch and capture truth and beauty from everyday observations as well as delving into his own life experiences. Having achieved 6 number 1 albums, 10 top 10 albums, 23 Platinum Sales Awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, and still headlining arenas and festivals to legions of dedicated fans, Stereophonics stand as undeniable giants of the current music scene.



Stereophonics Tour Dates

January 18, 2020 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool University, Mountford Hall

January 19, 2020 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

February 28, 2020 – Sheffield, UK – FlyDSA Arena

February 29, 2020 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

March 2, 2020 – Brighton, UK – Brighton, Centre

March 3, 2020 – Bournemouth, UK – International Centre

March 6, 2020 – London, UK – The O2

March 7, 2020 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

March 9, 2020 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

March 10, 2020 – Aberdeen, UK – P & J Live Arena

March 11, 2020 – Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro

March 13, 2020 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

March 14, 2020 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

March 15, 2020 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena



Kind track-listing:



1. I Just Wanted The Goods

2. Fly Like An Eagle

3. Make Friends With The Morning

4. Stitches

5. Hungover For You

6. Bust This Town

7. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s The One That We Got)

8. Street Of Orange Light

9. Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day

10. Restless Mind



All songs written by Kelly Jones.Produced by Kelly Jones & George Drakoulias, except Bust This Town produced by Kelly Jones & Jim Lowe.

