Steve Di Giorgio Creating Metal Group, QUADVIUM

American bass player Steve Di Giorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH) and Dutch bass player Jeroen Paul Thesseling (SALAZH TRIO, OBSCURA, PESTILENCE), globally renown for their fretless signature playing, team up to work on a brand new world-fusion-metal group named QUADVIUM. Furthermore, talented Dutch fusion-metal drummer Yuma van Eekelen (OUR OCEANS, EXIVIOUS, PESTILENCE) joins the group as permanent member.

‘About ten years ago we already had the idea in mind to form a group together. Using two fretless basses in one production is a different concept, we often discussed it in the past. Further completion of the line-up is in progress. Soon we start writing, collecting ideas for a debut and expect to announce a fourth member on short notice’, add Steve and Jeroen

In addition, TESTAMENT will release their upcoming album in 2020. Also OUR OCEANS who just finished studio recordings expect to release their second album that same year. SALAZH TRIO released their debut album ‘Circulations’ in 2017 and postponed the recordings for a second album.

QUADVIUM line-up (in progress):

Steve Di Giorgio – bass

Jeroen Paul Thesseling – bass

Yuma van Eekelen – drums