Last issue we looked at the first of our four Points of View, 3rd Person Narrative, where the singer/narrator is perched outside the world of the song. This issue, let’s plunk the singer/narrator inside the world of the song and see what happens. As a 1st Person narrator, you’re wearing blinders. You are inside the world of the song and can only see it from your own limited perspective: your focus is on personal events and feelings. You are revealing something about yourself to your audience — your attitudes, personal history, feelings, your perspective on events. The song is seen as a reflection of your, the singer’s, world. It’s about how you (the singer/narrator) see and feel. 1st Person Narrative mixes 3rd Person pronouns (he, she, it, they etc.) and 1st Person Pronouns (I, me, my, mine, we, us our, ours). 1st Person Narrative is not a conversation, it’s a narration: there are no 2nd Person pronouns (you, yours etc.), unless, of course, the narrator is quoting the conversation. We, the audience, remain fixed on the song’s world as it unfolds. It may be a story, an opinion, a way of seeing the world. But it’s the narrator’s world. Look…

