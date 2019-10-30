Would you believe in a list of the best Beatles songs? Yes, we’re certain that you rank them all the time.
We’ve finished naming our pick for the Number 1 song from the most influential band in rock history, and possibly the greatest pop songwriters the world’s ever known. The band recorded more than 300 tracks in total, and all of them are arguably classics. We’ve rolled out all 20 of them, top-notchers, one-by-one, and now they’re all in one place for your viewing and debating pleasure.
1. “A Day In The Life” 2. “Something” 3. “Strawberry Field Forever” 4. “Hey Jude” 5. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” 6. “I Am The Walrus” 7. “Here Comes The Sun” 8. “Across The Universe” 9. “Help!” 10. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds 11. “All You Need Is Love” 12. “Yesterday” 13. “Julia” 14. “Tomorrow Never Knows“ 15. “With A Little Help From My Friends” 16. “Blackbird” 17. “Let It Be” 18. “She Loves You” 19. “A Hard Day’s Night” 20. “Two Of Us”
Now we want to hear from you. What do you think the Beatles’ best songs were? Is “Julia” really worthy of its ranking in our Beatles Top 20? What’s the ultimate, all-time number one contender for best Beatles song in your mind?
Let us hear what you have to say. And thanks for reading.
Peace and Love,
American Songwriter
“Strawberry Fields” #1
Helter Skelter # 1
A Day In The Life #1
My top 20:
1. Here, There and Everywhere
2. Happiness is a Warm Gun
3. A Day in the Life
4. Hey Jude
5. You Never Give Me Your Money (the whole medley, really)
6. Something
7. For No One
8. Strawberry Fields
9. In My Life
10. While My Guitar Gently Weeps
11. Penny Lane
12. Helter Skelter
13. I Am the Walrus
14. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
15. Here Comes the Sun
16. We Can Work it Out
17. Get Back
18. I Saw Her Standing There
19. Let It Be
20. Back In the U.S.S.R.
1) Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club
2) Norwegian Wood
3) Across the Universe
4) Let it Be
5) Hey Jude
6) Two of Us
7) Blackbird
8) A Day in the Life
9) I Want to Hold you Hand
10) Day Tripper
11) Drive my Car
12) Revolution
13) Taxman
14) Nowhere Man
15) Mean Mr. Mustard
16) Happiness Is a Warm Gun
17) Maxwells Silver Hammer
18) She Loves You
19) Hey Bulldog
20) I Am the Walrus
Iam a big Lennon guy – but only one Mccartney song in the top ten?
this is easy- my top ten in order:
1. a day in the life
2. hello goodbye
3. lucy in the sky with diamonds
4. strawberry fields forever
5. for no one
6. tomorrow never knows
7. dear prudence
8. we can work it out
9. help
10. something
honorable mention:
two of us
hey jude
i am the walrus
penny lane
long and winding road
here comes the sun
a hard day’s night
and on and on….
20. Within You and Without You
19. Hello Goodbye
18. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds
17. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club/A Little Help from My Friends
16. Across the Univers
15. Strawberry Fields Forever
14. Here Comes the Sun
13. Hey Bulldog
12. A Day in the Life
11. I Want You/She’s So Heavy
10. While My Guitar Gently Weeps
9. I’m Happy Just to Dance with You
8. All My Loving/ If I Fell
7. I Saw Her Standing There
6. Day Tripper
5. Help!
4. Something
3. Ticket To Ride
2. Let It Be/ Hey Jude
1. Because
Honourable mentions: Happiness is a Warm Gun
Baby, You’re A Rich Man
Dear Prudence
I Am the Walrus
I Should Have Known Better
A Hard Day’s Night
Penny Lance
The Fool On the Hill
Long and Winding Road
She Loves You
And I Love her
The list changes as I change and rotate between these and many more Beatles songs all the time! Greatest band EVER!