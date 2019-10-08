A study published last month by the Recording Industry Association of America reveals that CD sales are diminishing at a rate of 3x while Vinyl sale are on the rise.

You can read the full report here, but the highlights are below:

“Streaming Revenues from streaming music grew 26% to $4.3 billion for the first half of 2019. ”

“While revenues from streaming music grew 26% to $4.3 billion , revenue gains were partially offset by declines in sales of digital units. Revenues from digital downloads fell 18% in 1H 2019 to $462 million. “

“Vinyl albums grew 13% to $224 million, but still only accounted for 4% of total revenues in 1H 2019”

