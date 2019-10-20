

They say that modern country music is indebted to the harmony-heavy rock of Fleetwood Mac. Those ties are tested on CMT Crossroads, where multi-platinum-selling country artists Lady Antebellum teamed with music legend/Fleetwood Mac mainstay Stevie Nicks.

Watch Nicks and Lady A’s Hilary Scott team up on the Mac’s 1976 Classic Rock radio staple “Rhiannon” below.

Golddust Woman: A Q&A With Stevie Nicks

CMT Crossroads Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum featured performances of Nicks’ “Edge of 17,” “Landslide,” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” as well as Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now,” “Love Don’t Live Here” and “Golden.”

