Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne/Look Park)

2020 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judge

Two-time Grammy nominee Chris Collingwood is a singer, songwriter and cofounder of the rock group Fountains of Wayne. Since 1996, his career has included occasional chart success, extensive touring throughout America, Europe and Japan, and a brief appearance in a hit video with a pole-dancing supermodel. His new band, Look Park, released their debut album on Yep Roc Records in 2016. Produced by the legendary Mitchell Froom (Crowded House, Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow), the record received wide critical acclaim and was called “one of the best rock albums of the year” by Salon.

