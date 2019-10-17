Drew Holcomb

2020 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judge

Drew Holcomb and his band the Neighbors’ songs have always charged his listeners’ hearts and minds while inspiring them to think, feel, dance, and love, never more so than on his 2019 album Dragons. His most collaborative to date, the record is his first with featured artists and songwriters including Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, Sean McConnell, The Lone Bellow, and Ellie Holcomb. With several critically acclaimed albums under his belt, Holcomb has been featured by NPR, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, CMT and more. An Emmy Award-winner with his music synced in over 75 of TV’s most watched shows, Holcomb has also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! twice, most recently for his collaborative EP Goodbye Road with JOHNNYSWIM performing their resounding single “Ring the Bells” in summer of 2018. Among Holcomb’s ambitious projects are his Moon River Music Festival, an annual event benefitting local and national non-profits and Magnolia Record Club, a monthly vinyl subscription service, both curated meticulously by Holcomb himself. A road warrior for more than a decade, Holcomb has spent adulthood traveling from place to place with a catalog of vibrant, honest songs that explore the full range of American roots music. Holcomb & crew have appeared at Bonnaroo, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Stagecoach and more, while sharing stages with legendary artists including Willie Nelson, Amos Lee, Don Henley, John Hiatt, Zac Brown Band and The Avett Brothers.

Want Drew to judge your lyrics? Enter the American Songwriter Lyric Contest!

Related