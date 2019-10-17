Gary Burr

2020 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judge

Award-winning songwriter Gary Burr has been responsible for some of the greatest Pop and Country songs of the last three decades. In addition to writing fourteen #1 hits, he has also been inducted to the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame and has been ASCAP, Billboard and NSAI’s Songwriter of the Year. Gary’s songs have been recorded by such diverse artists as Faith Hill, Ringo Starr, Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Carole King, Reba, Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilara, to name a few. Gary also teaches an online Master Songwriting Class. For more information go to www.writesongsgood.com.

