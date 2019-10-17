Marc Broussard

2020 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judge

Louisiana based singer/songwriter Marc Broussard has been hailed as an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms. In 2004, he released his major-label debut, Carencro with the album’s thematic centerpiece “Home” That album, and the others that followed, revealed Broussard as an old-school Southern soul singer blessed with both a rarefied talent and an innate stylistic and emotional authenticity, an artist whose old school blend of rock, R&B, soul and sensitivity have made him one of the most indelible artists of his generation. His new album, A Lullaby Collection SOS III – is culled from iconic songs Broussard always felt an attachment to. He also unveils his first children’s book I Love You for You. Proceeds will benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA.

