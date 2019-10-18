Mo Pitney

2020 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judge

Hailing from Cherry Valley, Illinois, Curb Records artist Mo Pitney grew up around music, as it was a family affair. He picked up the drums at age six and guitar at twelve. “Johnny Cash At San Quentin was my introduction to playing music,” shares Pitney. “I learned the whole album.” He has been named to many “Artists To Watch” lists by the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Huffington Post and Spotify, among others. His current album release is Behind This Guitar. Listen below.

Want Mo to judge your lyrics? Enter the American Songwriter Lyric Contest!

