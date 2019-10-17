Ruthie Collins

2020 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judge

Singer/songwriter Ruthie Collins wears her heart on her sleeve, and pretty much always has a sparkle in her eyes. The Berklee College of Music graduate was raised on a farm in Fredonia, NY and now calls Nashville home. Collins has received critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, and American Songwriter, among others. Her songs straddle the line between Americana, Bluegrass, and modern Country. “Dang Dallas”, her latest single, showcases Collins’ ability to weave real-life inspiration into lyrical storytelling.

