Wendell Kimbrough

2020 American Songwriter Lyric Contest

Wendell Kimbrough is a songwriter reimagining the Psalms for emotionally honest modern worship. His songs are marked by strong singable melodies, steeped in the sounds of folk, gospel, and soul music. Wendell serves as artist-in-residence and worship leader at Church of the Apostles in Fairhope, Alabama. Wendell was a 2017 Hearn Innovator in Christian Music at Baylor University, a guest performer and speaker at Calvin College, Covenant Seminary, and dozens of churches across the country. His music has been featured in Worship Leader Magazine, and Under the Radar Media selected his 2016 album, Psalms We Sing Together, as an honorable mention for top albums of the year.

Want Wendell to judge your lyrics? Enter the American Songwriter Lyric Contest!

Related