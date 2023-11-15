47 Records That Could Be Broken by Taylor Swift, Drake, and More at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Nearly 50 records could possibly be broken during the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Streaming on BBMAs.watch with performances posted on the social media channels on Sunday (November 19), the Billboard Music Awards may place Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and several other artists in new awards territory.

Videos by American Songwriter

This year, Swift may topple Drake’s reign as the most-awarded artist in BMA history. Drake currently holds the record for the most Billboard Music Awards with 34 awards, while Swift is the most awarded female artist with 29 awards. Not far behind both artists, The Weeknd could also win up to 13 awards in 2023 pushing him further up the ranks as the most-awarded artist.

Additionally, several records within country music may be broken, including first-time winners within the Top New Artist or Top Male Artist categories. In Latin music, Bad Bunny is also set to hold the record as the most-awarded Latin artist.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Dominates with 20 Nominations at 2023 Billboard Music Awards]

This year, Swift stands to break the most records at the BMAs, following the triumphant run of the first leg of her Eras Tour in 2023 and the release of her 10th album Midnights in 2022, which has broken numerous records in sales, streaming, and more. Midnights made Swift the first artist in history to fill all of the top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs from one album.

Wherever the awards land in 2023, here’s a look at nearly 50 records, according to data shared by VegasInsider.com, that could potentially be broken during the 2023 BMAs by a particular artist or category.

Taylor Swift

1. Taylor Swift could break Drake’s record for the most overall BMAs with his 34 wins. She has won 29 Billboard Music Awards throughout her career, and she has been nominated for 20 additional BMAs in 2023.

2. Swift may also become the most-awarded female artist in BMA history.

3. She may also be Drake’s record as the most-awarded artist in the Best Artist category. Swift has won the award two times and could win her third in 2023, which would also break her tie with Adele, who also has two wins in the category.

4. This year, Swfit could become the most awarded artist in the Top Female Artist category. She has already won the award four times and is set to win her fifth.

5. She could also extend her record as the most-awarded artist in the Top Billboard 200 Artist category. Swift has already won five times, and this could be her sixth win. If she wins in 2023, Swift may also tie Drake as the artist with the most consecutive wins in the Top Billboard 200 Artist category, following her wins in 2021 and 2022.

6. Swift could also tie the joint record held by Drake, Destiny’s Child, Usher, and The Weeknd for the most-awarded artist in the Top Hot 100 Artist category with two wins.

7. When it comes to the Top Country Artist, Swift may also break her tie with Garth Brooks by winning her fourth award in the category.

8. Similarly, she may also break her tie with Drake, Adele, Eminem, and 50 Cent, with the most wins in the Top Billboard 200 album if she wins her third award in 2023 for Midnights.

9. Another tie could be broken between Swift and Garth Brooks as the artist with the most wins in the Top Country Album category. If Swift wins her fourth award for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” she will lead the category.

Drake

10. Drake could become the most-awarded artist in BMA history.

11. He could extend his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Artist category. He has won three times and may win his fourth award.

12. If Drake wins in the Best Artist category for a second consecutive year, it would mark the second time in history since Destiny’s Child first achieved this in 2001.

13. The rapper could also become the most-awarded artist in the Top Male Artist category if he wins a fourth time, along with becoming the first artist to win Top Male Artist for two consecutive years.

14. Drake could break his tie with Destiny’s Child, Usher, and The Weeknd as the recorded holder of the most-awarded artist in the Top Hot 100 Artist category if he wins a third time.

15. He could also top Streaming Songs Artist if he wins the category a fourth time.

16. In the Top Rap Artist category, Drake has won four times, and if he wins a fifth time could hold the record as the most-awarded artist in the category in addition to the Top Rap Male Artists if he wins a third time.

17. Breaking more ties, Drake could shatter his current one with Taylor Swift, Adele, Eminem, and 50 Cent and hold the record for the most wins in the Top Billboard 200 album if he wins his third award for Her Loss.

18. Lastly, Drake could break the record for the most wins in the Top Rap Album category if he wins a fourth for Her Loss.

The Weeknd

19. It’s also possible that The Weeknd could climb up as one of the most-awarded artists in BMA history. He has won 20 BMAs throughout his career, and he could win as many as 13 awards in 2023.

20. The Weeknd could break his tie with Rihanna and hold the record for the most wins in the Top Radio Songs Artist category if he wins for a third time in 2023.

21. He could also tie Justin Bieber as the most-awarded artist in the Top Hot 100 Song category if he wins his second award for “Creepin.”

22. Additionally, The Weeknd could also break his tie with Pharell Williams and become the record-holder for the most wins in the Top R&B song if he wins a third award for “Creepin” or “Die for You.”

Most Wins in One Night

23. Several artists are in line to break records for the most BMA wins in one night, including Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Swift, and others. Drake holds the current record with 13 wins, while Adele is the female artist with the most wins at 12 wins.

Country Records

24. Bailey Zimmerman or Zach Bryan could become the first country artists to win in the Top New Artist category.

25. Bryan, Morgan Wallen, or Luke Combs could become the first country artists to win in the Top Male Artist category.

26. Combs or Wallen could become the first male country artist to win in the Top Artist category.

27. Bryan or Wallen could become the first country artists to win in the Top Streaming Songs Artist category.

28. Oliver Anthony Music, Jason Aldean, or Wallen could become the first country artists to win in the Top Song Sales Artist category.

29. Combs could also tie Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift as the most-awarded artist in the Top Country Artist category if he wins a third time.

30. Swift could break her tie with Garth Brooks and hold the record for the most-awarded artist in the Top Country Artist category if she wins a fourth in 2023.

31. If she wins a fourth award for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Swift could also tie Garth Brooks as the artist with the most wins in the Top Country Album category.

Latin Artist Records

32. Eslabon Armado or Fuerza Regida could become the first Mexican group to win in the Top Duo/Group category.

33. Peso Pluma could become the first Mexican artist to win in the Best New Artist category.

34. Eslabon Armado or Fuerza Regida could become the first group to ever win in the Top Latin Artist category which had been previously won only by solo artists

35. Bad Bunny could hold the record for the most wins in the Best Latin Artist category if he wins a fourth time.

36. Karol G could become the first female artist to win twice in the Top Latin Album category, along with the first female artist to win in two consecutive years. She also could tie Juan Gabriel and Enrique Iglesias as the most-awarded artist in the category.

37. Multiple songs by Mexican / Mexican-American artists could win in the Top Latin Song category for the first time, including “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, “Bebe Dame” by Fuerza Regida, or “La Bebé” by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma.

38. Shakira could become the most-awarded female artist in the Top Latin Song category if she wins a third time.

39. Bad Bunny could also tie Nicky Jam as the most-awarded artist in the Top Latin Song category if he wins a third award for “Un x100to.”

Other Records (R&B, Christian, Duo/Group, and More)

40. For Best Christian Artist, Lauren Daigle could become the most-awarded artist if she wins her fourth award in the category.

41. Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Brandon Lake, or Chris Tomlin could also become the first artist to win for a second time in the Top Christian Song category.

42. Beyoncé could break her tie with Whitney Houston, Usher, Mary J.Blige, and The Weeknd and hold the record for the most wins in the Top R&B album; she won two times and she could win in 2023 for Renaissance.

43. Beyoncé could also become the most-awarded female artist of all time, surpassing Adele, Mariah Carey, and Houston. Beyoncé has won 13 BMAs and is nominated for 7 for a total of 20 if she wins. Adele has won 18 times, Whitney Houston 16 times, and Mariah Carey 15 times.

44. Coi Lerai could become the first artist to win with a solo female rap song in the Top Rap song category if she wins for “Players.”

45. Fifty Fifty could become the first female K-Pop group to win in the Top Duo/Group category.

46. Ice Spice could become the first female rapper to ever win in the Best New Artist category.

47. Olivia Rodrigo may become the first artist to win the Top Female Artist category for two consecutive years.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images