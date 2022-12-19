There are a lot of reasons why you may want to consider online drum lessons over in-person lessons. For starters, they’re usually cheaper. Even though I got a great deal with my in-person drum lessons, there are virtual lessons that could cut my learning expenses in half. Another reason to consider virtual is due to playlists. Many course packages consist of videos you’ll have endless access to, which means you can watch lessons over and over again at your convenience. We recommend giving both a try, it doesn’t hurt. Here are five online drum lesson courses we recommend.

1. Drumeo (A Subscription Based Service for All Levels)

As someone who is currently enjoying in-person lessons, even Drumeo has piqued my interest. There are 10 levels, including 30-65 lessons per level. Plus, you’ll have access to 5,000+ songs to learn. Yep, and they’re already transcribed. DrumeoSONGS sync sheet music with audio tracks for each song. This definitely beats paying for songs by sheet music anywhere else. You’ll be able to adjust the song’s speed to create practice loops (with or without a metronome). There are tons of features that make the pricing worth every penny. You’ll have access to live events, on-demand workshops, performances, and lessons with drummers. This is a great option for the drummer who is organized and dedicated to hours of practice each week. Pay per course or get a Drumeo annual membership for $240.

2. Udemy (An Affordable Package for Everyone)

This is a great package for those who want access to 12 hours of lessons. There are 7 levels with tons of lessons on open hi-hats, quarter notes, eighth notes, and more. Best of all, you’ll learn tons of songs that align with different styles of drumming—Latin, rock, blues, and reggae. So whether you listen to Arctic Monkeys, Lady Gaga, or Lenny Kravtiz, there’s a song you’ll recognize as you learn rudiments and advanced grooves. Billy Baker’s online course will set you up for success, and many students are shocked by how quickly they learned how to read music and play like a pro. The course is $89.99. It’s definitely affordable and a quality course that thousands of drummers love.

3. MusicGurus (A Great Guide for Beginners & Intermediate Drummers)

MusicGurus offers music lessons with a one-time payment (no monthly subscription). This course setup is similar to the options above (levels with bite-sized music lessons). You’ll learn the basics—single-stroke rolls, double-stroke rolls, paradiddles, flams, and more. Then you’ll venture out into playing songs. Each video is HD and has quality sound, and depending on the course, there’s a catalog of interactive music sheets so you can read the music as you play a new song. Each course price varies, but you’ll want to start off with the foundation course and work your way up if you’re a beginner.

4. Skillshare (Another Beginner & Intermediate-Friendly Package)

Skillshare is a site that every creative needs to be familiar with. It’s a great idea to create your own opportunities with skills you can learn from home if you’re interested in working in the film or music industry. There are lots of helpful lessons here, including quality drum lessons for beginner and intermediate levels. You can even purchase a course on how to set up a drum set. Now, that’s a skill. Consider that course if you’d like to be on the road one day.

5. Jazz Drums with Peter Erskine (Best for Jazz Drummers)

If you’re looking to learn jazz-style drumming, you can’t go wrong with Peter Erskine’s course. He’s worked with Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, and many more artists. His course offers lessons for beginner, intermediate, and advanced drummers. You’ll have access to hundreds of videos and can even use features such as slow motion and looping, so you can practice parts you need more repetition with. The best part is that you can submit a video to Peter for critique.

