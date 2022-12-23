You’d be shocked by how many musicians never learned to read music formally. Learning by ear is common, especially for self-taught musicians. Depending on where and who you’re learning from, reading music may be imperative. To make things a bit easier, you should invest in a quality sheet music stand. They’ll make practice so much easier. Here are 5 of the best sheet music stands for musicians.

1. On-Stage SM7211B Music Stand with Tripod Base

Here’s a music stand that many musicians use. You’ve probably seen this same stand in the studio, in the classroom, and possibly at a gig. It’s super sturdy and easy to adjust the angle. So whether you play sitting or standing, you’ll have a comfortable view. It is made of metal, so it’s not the most lightweight option on the market, however, you want a solid stand that’s hard to knock over.

2. CAHAYA 2 in 1 Dual Use Folding Sheet Music Stand

I play drums on an electronic Roland kit, and they aren’t very tall at all (neither am I), so I’d love an adjustable sheet music stand like this one. It’ll come in handy for sitting on a drum throne or for sitting on the ground. Yep, if you want to play guitar or keyboard on the ground, you can adjust it for sitting. This will be helpful for drummers when they’re using their practice pads, too. So, get comfy on the couch, on a chair, or floor for a practice session. You’ll love taking this stand to the park.

3. K&M König & Meyer 11510.000.55 Sheet Music Stand & Book Holder

K&M’s sheet music stand is a great option for the musician practicing in a small space. If you don’t have enough room to store a music stand, consider a stand that can attach to flat surfaces or tubing up to 1.8 inches thick. It’s super sturdy and will hold sheet music and even music books. So, if you’re learning how to play a song from a book, you don’t have to worry about it falling from the stand. It’s a great accessory to have if you travel often. A customer wrote, “Sturdy. I use it for iPad or sheet music. Can hold 15-20 pages. Great also if no podium is available when giving speeches.” Sounds like this is also a great accessory for online music lessons.

4. Quik-Lok Small Clamp-On Sheet Music Holder 11.75 in. x 7.9 in.

Here’s another convenient “clamp” option. If you’re playing a gig, this will be helpful. Oh, we all know playing covers can be tricky. Why not have sheet music ready just in case? Attach this sheet holder to your mic stand. This will especially come in handy for drummers. (It’ll be discreet). The clamp can attach to cymbal stands or tubing with its 0.8-inch opening.

5. On-Stage SM7122BB Compact Folding Music Stand with Bag

Here’s a classic music stand that’s super lightweight. If you want a taller stand you can travel with, you can’t go wrong with On-Stage’s compact folding stand. It comes with a bag, so it’ll be easy to carry it to the car and to the studio. The stand can hold 3 8.5″ x 11″ sheets and can be used in sitting and standing positions. Even better, it’s under $20. It’s one of the best stands considering quality, portability, and budget.

