5 Guitars on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

In the market for a new guitar? We got you. Here are the 5 best and coolest guitars on sale before Prime Day (July 12-13). Let’s take a look.

This guitar is designed by guitar legend Omar Rodríguez-López. This blue-green guitar has both the looks and the performance. Its body has a unique and eye-catching design. But, as we know, looks aren’t everything. It also includes a roasted neck, locking tuners, three-way switching, and two humbucking pickups for your tonal needs. Make your way to Reverb for this dynamic guitar deal. What once was $891.07, the Mariposa now stands at $623.48.

Congrats. You can now save on being cooler than cool. This guitar is the Japanese version of the Gibson Firebird. Like the Mariposa, it also provides a unique look with cherry red paint and gold accents. It has three mini-humbucker pickups for different tones. With a Vibroloa tremolo and 22 frets and block inlays, prepare to rock and roll. Save $178.40.

Like the guitar’s color, Sweetwater is trying to butter you up on this deal. Save $40 on this classic guitar. The Squier Telecaster is one of the most reliable guitars ever. It provides the perfect perfect twang you need but also is versatile in pretty much every genre. Don’t miss out on this deal for one of the best guitars ever.

Maybe you’re on a budget or just getting into guitar? This is a solid choice for you. Amazon is offering 10% off on this Fender Stratocaster. It comes in two different colors brown sunburst and black. Colors aren’t the only thing that comes with this guitar. It also comes with a gig bag, amp, strap, cable, picks, and online lessons—everything you need to get going on your guitar career. The Fender Strat is flexible in a tone that’s great for different types of rock music. Get your beginner Strat now at Amazon.

If you’re in the market for a bass guitar, this is a great option. The Guild Starfire Bass II is an iconic bass for the psychedelic rock scene. It was the same bass that Jefferson Airplane’s Jack Casady and the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh played. Save $200 on this now $1,299.00 bass. It’s known for a warmer smoother tone and its tonal flexibility with its BiSonic BS-1 neck pickup. Get this glowing green guitar at Guitar Center.