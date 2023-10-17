5 R&B Songs That Defined the Motown Era, from Martha to Marvin

With its hip-shaking rhythms and soul-stirring croons, the Motown sound was more than just a music genre—it was a cultural phenomenon. Originating in the Motor City, Detroit, in the late 1950s, Motown Records was the brainchild of Berry Gordy Jr. He didn’t just start a record label; Gordy started a movement, churning out hit after hit and launching the careers of some of the music industry’s most revered artists.

This distinctive style of Motown soul fused R&B, pop, and, later, funk, to produce tracks that appealed to audiences of all backgrounds, bridging racial divides and resonating worldwide. And while the Motown sound evolved over the years, its golden era in the 1960s produced some of the most memorable and influential tracks of the 20th century.

Given its vast catalog of hits, condensing the magic of Motown into a shortlist is challenging. Yet, there are certain tunes that not only topped charts but also captured the essence of the era, embodying the spirit and swagger of Motown. From Martha to Marvin, here are five R&B songs that defined the Motown era.

1. “My Girl” by The Temptations (1965)

One of the most iconic tracks of its time, “My Girl” showcased the velvety vocals of Temptations lead singer David Ruffin. Written and produced by the legendary Smokey Robinson and Ronald White, the song went on to become the Temps’ first U.S. No. 1 single. While it’s universally adored now, “My Girl” was initially met with skepticism by some members of the group who were, somehow, unsure of its potential success.

2. “Where Did Our Love Go” by The Supremes (1964)

The first of five consecutive No. 1 hits for The Supremes, this song marked the group’s ascendancy to the top echelons of pop and R&B. Diana Ross’ poignant vocals, coupled with the song’s catchy refrain, made it a no-brainer chart-topper. Initially, The Supremes weren’t keen on this song either, thinking it lacked depth. Gordy’s instincts won out, however, and “Where Did Our Love Go” became a massive hit.

3. “Dancing in the Street” by Martha and the Vandellas (1964)

This upbeat track is not just a song; it’s an anthem. It captured the vibrancy and energy of the 1960s, becoming one of the hallmark tracks of Motown. Co-written by Marvin Gaye, the song went on to become a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Cultural note: While often associated with joyous celebrations, “Dancing in the Street” later became an anthem for civil rights and political activism, reflecting the changing landscape of America in the ’60s.

4. “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye (1968)

While this song was recorded by several Motown artists, it’s Marvin Gaye‘s rendition that became the most celebrated, spending seven weeks atop the Billboard Pop Singles chart. The track’s soulful melody, combined with Gaye’s emotive delivery, made it a Motown masterpiece. Before Gaye’s version became a hit, Gladys Knight & the Pips had already taken their rendition of the song to No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart in 1967.

5. “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye (1971)

A departure from traditional Motown tracks, “What’s Going On” addressed social issues, touching on the Vietnam War, racial injustice, and environmental concerns. It not only solidified Gaye’s place as an influential artist but highlighted the evolving nature of Motown by the ’70s. Gordy was initially hesitant to release the song due to its political undertones, but its eventual release (and huge success) marked a shift in Motown’s direction, allowing artists more creative freedom.

