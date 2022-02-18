6 Presidents’ Day Gear Deals That Made Our Jaws Drop

As we all know, President’s Day (February 21) is a federal holiday and the stock market will close for a moment to honor this history. Fortunately, Musician’s Friend’s Virtual Doors are wide open this Presidents’ Day with some pretty insane gear deals.

The American Songwriter team combed through all of their offers—so you don’t have to—and found six offers, in particular, that made our jaws drop. These six gear deals are an incredible bang for your buck. Check out the team’s top picks below.

You can also use the coupon code PRESDAY on any items that are not already on sale. Click HERE to see all the gear on sale.

So on this upcoming Presidents’ Day (February 21), make sure you grab these deals before this limited sale ends.