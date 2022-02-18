6 Presidents’ Day Gear Deals That Made Our Jaws Drop

As we all know, President’s Day (February 21) is a federal holiday and the stock market will close for a moment to honor this history. Fortunately, Musician’s Friend’s Virtual Doors are wide open this Presidents’ Day with some pretty insane gear deals. 

The American Songwriter team combed through all of their offers—so you don’t have to—and found six offers, in particular, that made our jaws drop. These six gear deals are an incredible bang for your buck. Check out the team’s top picks below.

You can also use the coupon code PRESDAY on any items that are not already on sale. Click HERE to see all the gear on sale.

So on this upcoming Presidents’ Day (February 21), make sure you grab these deals before this limited sale ends.

#1: Fender Vintera '50s Stratocaster

L84323000001000-00-2000x2000
L84323000001000-02-2000x2000
L84323000001000-03-2000x2000
Previous
Next
  • Alder body with Road Worn nitrocellulose finish
  • Maple neck with thick soft V-shape and maple fretboard
  • Three ’50s single-coil Hot Strat pickups with 5-way switch
  • 6-saddle synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuners, and synthetic bone nut

Going off of the momentum behind the original Vintera Series, Fender introduced the Road Worn, a vintage-inspired range. The solid-body electric guitar’s alder body gives it the look and feel of a broken-in 1950s original. If you love that vintage feel but with a more affordable price point, this Vintera is the guitar you’ve been looking for.

Price: $1,329.99 $999.99

Learn More

#2: Sterling Audio Recording Bundle

L86993000000000-00-2000x2000
L86993000000000-01-2000x2000
L86993000000000-04-2000x2000
L86993000000000-06-2000x2000
Previous
Next
  • Premium grade converters
  • Micro console form-factor design with a sturdy metal enclosure
  • NXS Class-A discrete electronics

This bundle’s got everything you need to get professional-level desktop recordings. It comes with a Sterling Audio large-diaphragm condenser microphone, studio headphones with 40 mm drivers, USB audio interface, and an XLR microphone cable. Built with studio-grade circuitry, this bundle’s a killer home recording setup. 

Price: $249.99 $189.99

Learn More

#3: Supro 1822 Delta King Amp

L85828000001000-00-2000x2000
L85828000001000-02-2000x2000
L85828000001000-04-2000x2000
Previous
Next
  • Front-end gain via 12AX7 tube preamp
  • FET-driven boost function
  • Pigtronix FAT high-gain mode
  • 3-Band EQ

This is a superb choice for smaller gigs, recording, and home. It’s an all-tube Class A amplifier with a built-in FET boost and a drive channel from Pigtronix. It sounds closest to a tweed style Fender since it’s very clean with easy breakup when pushed.

Price: $649.00 $519.20

Learn More

#4: Breedlove Discovery Acoustic-Electric

L86000000001000-00-2000x2000
L86000000001000-02-2000x2000
L86000000001000-04-2000x2000
Previous
Next
  • Mahogany top and body
  • Mahogany neck with Soft C profile
  • Ovangkol fingerboard and bridge
  • Fishman Presys I side-mounted preamp

This concert acoustic-electric guitar has sonically superior EcoTonewood technology. Its sound is really impressive because of how similar it is to guitars with a 3X price tag. It’s well-balanced, compact, and comfortable to play with a wide tone range.

Price: $549.99 $459.99

Learn More

#5: Line 6 POD Go Guitar Multi-Effects Processor

L72221000001000-00-2000x2000
L72221000001000-02-2000x2000
L72221000001000-09-2000x2000
Previous
Next
  • Simple interface with large color display
  • Compact, ultraportable, lightweight design
  • 270+ HX and legacy amp and effects models
  • Headphone output
  • Third-party IR loading

The POD Go is a powerful all-in-one rig that makes incredible sounds available to all. With state-of-the-art HX family sounds and powerful, convenient features including snapshots and IR loading, this is definitely a go-to multi-effects processor.

Price: $499.99 $449.99

Learn More

#6: Nektar Impact LX61+

J42597000000000-00-2000x2000
J42597000000000-01-2000x2000
J42597000000000-02-2000x2000
Previous
Next
  • DAW control
  • Assignable MIDI Pads, Faders, & Knobs
  • Octave & Transpose Buttons
  • Bitwig 8-Track included

The LX61 is a step up from the GX61 in both price and feature. It has more comprehensive control and pad scheme with faders, encoders, and a full transport section. The synth action also provides a nice balance for users that favor faster synth response. It’s an excellent choice for your home studio or the road.

Price: $219.99 $179.95

Learn More

Leave a Reply

Review: A Timeless Tribute to B.J. Thomas

New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks From Judy Collins, Future Islands, Sabrina Carpenter, Tame Impala, JoJo, and More!