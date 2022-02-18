6 Presidents’ Day Gear Deals That Made Our Jaws Drop

As we all know, President’s Day (February 21) is a federal holiday and the stock market will close for a moment to honor this history. Fortunately, Musician’s Friend’s Virtual Doors are wide open this Presidents’ Day with some pretty insane gear deals.
The American Songwriter team combed through all of their offers—so you don’t have to—and found six offers, in particular, that made our jaws drop. These six gear deals are an incredible bang for your buck. Check out the team’s top picks below.
You can also use the coupon code PRESDAY on any items that are not already on sale. Click HERE to see all the gear on sale.
So on this upcoming Presidents’ Day (February 21), make sure you grab these deals before this limited sale ends.
- Alder body with Road Worn nitrocellulose finish
- Maple neck with thick soft V-shape and maple fretboard
- Three ’50s single-coil Hot Strat pickups with 5-way switch
- 6-saddle synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuners, and synthetic bone nut
Going off of the momentum behind the original Vintera Series, Fender introduced the Road Worn, a vintage-inspired range. The solid-body electric guitar’s alder body gives it the look and feel of a broken-in 1950s original. If you love that vintage feel but with a more affordable price point, this Vintera is the guitar you’ve been looking for.
Price: $1,329.99 $999.99
- Premium grade converters
- Micro console form-factor design with a sturdy metal enclosure
- NXS Class-A discrete electronics
This bundle’s got everything you need to get professional-level desktop recordings. It comes with a Sterling Audio large-diaphragm condenser microphone, studio headphones with 40 mm drivers, USB audio interface, and an XLR microphone cable. Built with studio-grade circuitry, this bundle’s a killer home recording setup.
Price: $249.99 $189.99
- Front-end gain via 12AX7 tube preamp
- FET-driven boost function
- Pigtronix FAT high-gain mode
- 3-Band EQ
This is a superb choice for smaller gigs, recording, and home. It’s an all-tube Class A amplifier with a built-in FET boost and a drive channel from Pigtronix. It sounds closest to a tweed style Fender since it’s very clean with easy breakup when pushed.
Price: $649.00 $519.20
- Mahogany top and body
- Mahogany neck with Soft C profile
- Ovangkol fingerboard and bridge
- Fishman Presys I side-mounted preamp
This concert acoustic-electric guitar has sonically superior EcoTonewood technology. Its sound is really impressive because of how similar it is to guitars with a 3X price tag. It’s well-balanced, compact, and comfortable to play with a wide tone range.
Price: $549.99 $459.99
- Simple interface with large color display
- Compact, ultraportable, lightweight design
- 270+ HX and legacy amp and effects models
- Headphone output
- Third-party IR loading
The POD Go is a powerful all-in-one rig that makes incredible sounds available to all. With state-of-the-art HX family sounds and powerful, convenient features including snapshots and IR loading, this is definitely a go-to multi-effects processor.
Price: $499.99 $449.99
- DAW control
- Assignable MIDI Pads, Faders, & Knobs
- Octave & Transpose Buttons
- Bitwig 8-Track included
The LX61 is a step up from the GX61 in both price and feature. It has more comprehensive control and pad scheme with faders, encoders, and a full transport section. The synth action also provides a nice balance for users that favor faster synth response. It’s an excellent choice for your home studio or the road.
Price: $219.99 $179.95