A Conversation about Tom Petty

‘The Mind’s Eye’ interviews Zollo on Petty

Being the co-author with Tom Petty of our book Conversations with Tom Petty, I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of getting to go on various radio and tv shows and podcasts to talk about Tom, and our book. The Mind’s Eye, hosted by Brian Turnof, is one of the best. We had a spirited and deep talk about Tom, and one I know his fans will love.

We did it in 2020 during lockdown on what would have been Tom’s 70th birthday. Any opportunity to talk about Tom is one I enjoy, as he was a special guy in so many ways – and such a serious and diligent songwriter. But at the heart of his music was real love and joy; he loved writing songs and making records and performing with The Heartbreakers all through their forty years. That joy is preserved forever in the songs; that exaltation of Tom intersecting with that muse – getting into that zone where his songs came from – is lovingly preserved for us forever.

It is especially great to share that joy, and talk about the real Tom, with people that are real fans. (And as the great Tom Petty Nation of fans affirms, the man has a beautifully devoted and forever expanding fanbase. )

Brian Turnof, the host of The Mind’s Eye podcast, is a fan of Tom’s, and also a gifted and thoughtful host. He follows in the tradition of great radio hosts who were genuinely interested in their guests and would engage, like the late great Studs Terkel. We had a compelling conversation, which was deepened by his focus and follow-up questions. I hadn’t heard this one for a long time – we did it on Tom’s 70th birthday – October 20, 2020 – and was struck by how well it was done.



At the time I had yet to become a listener to The Mind’s Eye. Since becoming one, and listening to many of the archival shows, I’m even more grateful to have been included. His subjects are rarely music and/or entertainment, though he is a serious Tom Petty fan. Mostly he takes on big mysteries new and ancient, conspiracies well-known and not, cultural shifts and other weighty and worldly explorations. That he folded Tom Petty into the mix is beautiful, as there are some things we are sure about. Some things that are true. Undeniable. Such is the music of Tom.



Wondering about the roots of this show and its host, I invited Brian to submit to a little Q&A about The Mind’s Eye – or TME as it is known, Tom Petty and more. And he said yes.





AMERICAN SONGWRITER:

My love for radio never stopped so I started doing this podcast in 2014 as a way to hone my skills in hopes of one day making it a profession.

I can tell you are a serious Petty fan. What is it about him that is special in your life?



I think my love for Petty boils down to his sincerity as a musician. His music never seemed forced or not true to his essence as a musician, while also unendingly relatable.



Outside of Tom, who else is on your musical Mt. Rushmore? Are there other songwriters – or songs – which have impacted you a lot?

Great question! It’s probably a mix of cliché and non-cliché answers.

Probably Greg Graffin, Bob Marley, and Bob Dylan.

Such a great question that I would love to hear your answer to the same question.

In addition to interviewing authors about musicians – who else have you interviewed that meant a lot to you – and any in the future?

Two quasi-recent memorable interviews were talking with the relative of a victim who was probably murdered by the New Bedford Highway Serial Killer. It was a very raw conversation.

I also spoke to the DEA agents who helped bring down Pablo Escobar, which the first two seasons of the Netflix show “Narcos” is based on.



Are you going to continue this podcast? Any other plans to share?



I will always continue The Mind’s Eye in some form or fashion. I love learning, conversing, and debating with knowledgeable people. I will probably only do a few more episodes this year though on some upcoming big anniversaries (e.g. probably 9/11 conspiracy debate).

I recently decided to focus on some other projects that have been long gestating.



I wish we had this interview when I was living in LA. It would have been great to get a beer with you and communicate in person.