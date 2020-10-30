Okkervil River Discusses Epic Quadruple-LP, Career-Spanning Boxset

“Indie rock doesn’t have a meaning anymore,” says Will Sheff, founding member of Okkervil River.

Okkervil River is an indie-folk rock band from Austin, Texas. Formed in 1998, the band takes its name from a short story by Russian author Tatyana Tolstaya.

The band currently consists of Will Sheff (vocals, guitar), Will Graefe (guitar), Sarah K. Pedinotti (keyboards), Benjamin Lazar Davis (bass), and Cully Symington (drums).

Sheff admits to hoarding lab recordings of his band. Last year, passing a milestone as an artist, he felt it was time to revisit his last two decades of music. Today, Okkervil River released a quadruple-LP career-spanning boxset called A Dream In The Dark. It’s an epic chronological compilation of live versions and songs, hand-selected throughout Sheff and his band’s retrospective journey.

“I believe the set chronicles the life of a working musician,” says Sheff. “I had also just moved to California when I began work on this. Sometimes when starting a new phase in your life, it’s nice to put them away in a box in the attic.”

Looking back, the discography is divided into two emotional sets for the artist. Phase one came with the band’s inception and is marked by playing dive bars across the country and making money even as a largely unknown, truly independent rock group. The performances bounce around the globe, creeping up through the height of their fame.

“That was a pretty predictable arc, almost cliche. You’re just hustling and struggling. Then things get more and more exciting and ragged and raw. You feel a little bit like you’re cowboys in the Wild West, indulging in that rock n’ roll daring-do. Back in the day, I thought that was really impressive, and now I’ve come to see it as quite corny,” he laughs.

“Then there comes a moment where you worked so hard that you’ve broken something in yourself, and that’s true of everybody in the band.”

Phase two follows the winding path of navigating fame and the corporate destruction of all of that by the streaming world. The hustle involved tends to delay maturity, and things that used to be fun camaraderie become a crutch, or even parasitic. Sheff points to 2014 as the year things began to shift. It aligns with the era he started work on 2016’s Away.

“That record was me recognizing that what I was doing was not making me happy anymore,” explains Sheff. “Not personally happy and not artistically happy. It’s not that I think my art was bad. The world I saw myself living in had become so small that it was hard to make what I wanted. I felt like I was trapped inside of a little fishbowl.”

Sheff recalls that period as a severing of ties with the way things used to be. This imagined secondary phase of his career is where he conceived a new way of being personally and professionally.

“I think of everything that I’ve done since then is a continuation of that,” he shares.

“Okkervil River R.I.P” from 2016’s Away encapsulates that break in their history. As a songwriter, Sheff is proud of his craft on that track, one of their most popular. He selected that song for this set, along with two others from a specific performance that he believes reflects the present moment.

That year, like this one, was a presidential election. On the eve of this historical moment, Sheff and the band were performing in Brussels.

“When I listen to those tracks on this album set, I hear us throwing ourselves into the music to escape our anxiety. There is a strong sense of casting imagination to a different place because we were overseas and couldn’t get a sense of what was going on back home,” he explains.

Sharing music during this moment of unmatched socio-political unrest within the context of a global pandemic was not part of his plan, yet it feels fitting. Highlights like that 2016 performance in Brussels draw parallels to this current moment, making this journey through the past more relevant than ever.

While trying to wrap his head around the idea that things will not return to normal as we know it, Sheff hopes this collection helps fill the void of connectedness that society feels so deeply.

He compared the attempted virtual imitation of live music to “someone switching out your coffee with decaf Folgers crystals.” Their boxset is not an effort to replace the primal necessity of gathering communally around live performance. Instead, Okkervil River has included commentary from their live shows, requests, and personal accounts of their own experiences to create closeness in a digital way.

“We’re pack animals,” Sheff offers. “We want to be around other humans. And when you’re around a sea of other people, watching a group of friends on stage making music for you, you’re feeling how good it feels for you to hear the music. You’re also feeling how much everybody else likes it and how the band can tell that you’re happy. Then that makes them better, and there’s that circuit. At the end of the process, I think maybe you forget about your separateness, which is really what everybody is always looking for.”

Relive Okkervil River’s epic journey with the limited edition (only 2,000 copies) quadruple-LP, A Dream in the Dark: Two Decades of Okkervil River Live, here.