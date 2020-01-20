The Days of Life

A Poem by Stephen Kalinich

One of the best things about being part of the songwriting community of Los Angeles is this guy. Stephen Kalinich – aka Stevie to his close friends. Those close friends include most of the luminaries of Los Angeles, including Donovan, pictured here with Stevie.



A legendary poet, songwriter and painter, Stevie’s written songs with the Beach Boys, such as the beloved “Little Bird.” His songs have been performed and recorded by Paul McCartney, Rumer, Brian Wilson, P.F. Sloan and many more. He’s also one of the brightest and most beloved lights to ever shine in this town. When people speak his name, it’s with a smile.



So we’re honored, on this first day of our new American Songwriter Los Angeles site, to bring you this, the first of many poems from Stephen Kalinich.





The Days of Life



The days of life

So quickly pass

Through muted time

Through the endless stillness of space

Through gentle joy and bitter pain

Silently they slip away

Each step we walk

Each breath we take

We can live love

We can bring peace

We can be kind

The little things we do each day

To help someone

Like drying tears with hands of love

Can mean so much

Can heal a wound

Can sometimes save a life

So each night

Before we go to sleep

Think of the feelings we can share

The lives we can touch with hope

The words of tenderness

That we can speak

To one in need

Think of the good that we can do

Through the days of life.

— Stephen Kalinich.



Copyright 2007 Stephen John Kalinich