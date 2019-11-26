Photo by Zack Massey

Indie country darling and family man, Aaron Watson, will be celebrating the onset of a new decade with a 2020 tour. Taking the seasoned DIY musician across the country, the tour will span from January to May and comes in support of his newest record, Red Bandana.

Red Bandana came out this past June, and upon its release, American Songwriter wrote that “the fact that Watson embraces a DIY ethic and writes his own material, while still cultivating a massive fan base within the realm of modern country, makes him a singular entity.” The record is 20 songs and features rememberable hits such as “Ghost Of Guy Clark,” “Blood Brothers,” “Riding With Red” and “Red Bandana.”

The tour will also feature several upcoming country artists opening for Watson on various different dates—these artists include Chancey Williams, CJ Solar, Triston Marez and Kyle Park.

Check out Aaron Watson’s tour dates below and listen to “Riding With Red”

Aaron Watson 2020 Tour Dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Belly Up Theatre – Aspen, CO

Wednesday, Jan. 8 — MusicFest – Steamboat, CO

Thursday, Jan. 9 — Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Friday, Jan. 10 — Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Saturday, Jan. 11 — Pub Station – Billings, MT

Friday, Jan. 17 — The Depot – Salt Lake City, U

Saturday, Jan.18 — Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five – Grand Junction, CO

Thursday, Jan. 23 — El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Friday, Jan. 24 — Ace of Spades – Sacramento, C

Saturday, Jan. 25 — Historic Ashland Armory – Ashland, OR

Thursday, Jan. 30 — Granada Theatre – Lawrence, KS

Friday, Jan. 31 — Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, MO

Saturday, Feb. 1 — Muskogee Civic Center – Muskogee, OK

Saturday, Feb. 8 — Brownwood Coliseum – Brownwood, TX

Sunday, Feb. 9 — San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

Saturday, Feb. 15 — Twisted J Live – Stephenville, TX

Thursday, Feb. 20 — The Hat – Manhattan, KS

Friday, Feb. 21 — The Cotillion – Wichita, KS

Friday, Feb. 28 —The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

Saturday, Feb. 29 — 8 Seconds Saloon – Indianapolis, IN

Friday, Mar. 27 — Banita Creek Hall – Nacogdoches, TX

Thursday, Apr. 23 — Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Friday, Apr. 24 — The Blind Horse Saloon – Greenville, SC

Saturday, Apr. 25 — Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Friday, May 1 — Dallas Bull – Tampa, FL

Saturday, May 2 — The Ranch – Fort Myers, FL