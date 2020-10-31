Saturday, October 31, 2020
Finneas (Photo courtesy AES)
Home Features Gear
FeaturesGear

AES On Demand Offers Panels With Jackson Browne And Finneas, New Gear, Studio Tours And More Through November

Robert Dye

-

The annual Audio Engineering Society (AES) convention, held virtually this year, may have ended but you can still register and watch hours of panels, visit world-renowned studios, see product announcements, tech tours and more on demand through November 30.

Some of the special events include FINNEAS, Jackson Browne & Friends, Imogen Heap and others discussing the state of recording technology, musical trends and how music fosters inspiration and worldwide collaborations.

Registration information is available here.

To join AES, visit https://www.aes.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts